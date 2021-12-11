Huddersfield Town 1-1 Coventry City: FLW report as Godden’s late heroics secure a vital point

Coventry City rescued a draw from the jaws of defeat at Huddersfield Town this afternoon thanks to Matty Godden’s 93rd minute header.

Huddersfield took a first-half lead through Danny Ward’s fizzing shot, but Godden finally got the better of Lee Nicholls in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Mark Robins’ side had been on top for large parts of the game, having started brighter as Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen set the tempo at the top of a boxed midfield

Godden, Ben Sheaf and Liam Kelly all had early sights at goal, forcing Nicholls into early work.

Huddersfield, though, crafted a beautiful opener on 18 minutes as Ward finished clinically from the edge of the penalty area after good work by Scott High, Lewis O’Brien and, eventually, Harry Toffolo.

Quality finish from Ward this. Confidence to hit it first time beats Moore. Good from Toffolo too to pick him out – #htafc’s wing-back play far better today. pic.twitter.com/jlLunz87Np — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) December 11, 2021

Carlos Corberan watched his side try their best to instantly throw away that lead, as O’Hare and Godden had efforts on Nicholls’ goal; Huddersfield their own worst enemy, playing out from the back.

Nicholls was then on hand to keep Coventry out on the half-hour, denying O’Hare following Godden’s clever dummy.

Apart from Ward’s goal, Simon Moore had little to do inside the opening 45 minutes. That changed straight after the break, though, as Coventry’s goalkeeper denied Duane Holmes.

Coventry took a foothold from that moment: Allen drove a shot onto Nicholls’ post before Dominic Hyam and Sheaf tested the Town goalkeeper’s glove work.

Hyam was denied by Nicholls’ full stretch on 62 minutes; a chance that the Coventry centre-back should maybe have done better with given Huddersfield’s poor marking.

Robins turned to his bench in a bid to capitalise on Coventry’s growing presence in the game. Ian Maatsen and Tyler Walker combined, but the latter’s shot was weak and collected easily.

Hyam and Matty Pearson were both off-target with headers approaching the final 15 minutes – a case of wrong men in the right place for their respective sides.

Pearson got back to the day job to throw himself in-front of a Maatsen shot, before Nicholls acrobatically turned Michael Rose’s header over his crossbar.

Nicholls had been kept a busy boy all afternoon, with Coventry registering 11 shots on target. He was equal to the lot until Godden met Jodi Jones’ cross to find the far corner in stoppage time.

Honours even, then, but a draw that must feel like a win for Robins as his side keep the pressure on the Championship’s top-six.

FT: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Coventry City.