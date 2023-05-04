Huddersfield Town confirmed their Championship status for the 2023/24 season following this evening's 1-0 win against Sheffield United. As a result of that, Reading FC have been relegated to League One.

Neil Warnock's side needed a single point from their remaining two fixtures this season to stay up, after the 74-year-old had overseen an incredible turnaround at the John Smith's Stadium to put Town on the cusp of safety.

Tonight, in their game in-hand with already promoted Sheffield United, they got the job done, with Danny Ward's strike just before the hour the moment that kept Huddersfield up and sent Reading down.

Danny Ward fires Huddersfield to safety

With Huddersfield needing a point to survive and facing the second-best team in the division, there was a tendency to stand-off Sheffield United early in the game.

Lee Nicholls dug Huddersfield out of a hole with a save from Daniel Jebbison on eight minutes, after the Blades striker latched onto George Baldock's pass. The Terriers' goalkeeper making himself as big as possible to chest the effort to safety.

Jebbison was wasteful again inside the opening half-hour, heading Baldock's cross over the crossbar from six yards out - Paul Heckingbottom's side dominating large parts of the game despite losing Max Lowe to an early injury.

Involved in the thick of the action, Jebbison flicked a Sander Berge cross across the face of goal, whilst the Norwegian tested Nicholls' glovework with a placed shot from 20 yards.

After pulling through until half-time with the game goalless, Huddersfield started the second-half on the front-foot.

Tom Lees' header from a Jack Rudoni corner was blocked by Jonathan Hogg, whilst Josh Koroma, after some good footwork to lose Chris Basham, was denied by a superb Wes Foderingham save.

Warnock's side were, then, rewarded for that positive approach to the second-half with the opening goal: Ward holding off Basham, finding a yard on his left-foot and launching a superb strike into Foderingham's far corner.

Sheffield United probed for an equaliser, with Basham turning a cross back across the face of goal, only for no Blades player to have read the play.

In the dugout, meanwhile, Warnock rallied the John Smith's Stadium crowd, sensing that he was on the cusp of one of his greatest jobs in what's, perhaps, his last.

Reading FC relegated to League One

As a result of Huddersfield confirming their safety, Reading have been relegated into League One.

A six-point deduction "following the club’s failure to fully satisfy a business plan agreed after a historical breach of the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability limits" has sent them crashing into a relegation scrap that, ultimately, they haven't been able to pull clear of.

They travel to Huddersfield on Monday on the final day of the season.

Sheffield United fall short of breaking Neil Warnock's record

Despite clinching promotion on April 26th and Burnley winning the title a day earlier, Sheffield United had an in-house target of finishing the season as the club's best ever second-tier side.

Warnock's Blades side from 2005/06 had won 92 points on their way to second, which would have been bettered had Heckingbottom's side won each of their remaining games after promotion.

Tonight's result means that they cannot register more than 91 points. They face Birmingham City at St Andrew's on the final day of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom defends Sheffield United

"I'm reflecting on this result and there's loads of stuff I want to say that I'd normally say but, of course, I have to put it in perspective," Heckingbottom told his post-match press conference.

"They (the players) know what I think. Not one of us enjoyed that. Not one of us. But we've earned the right to be in this position and we would much rather have it the way that we've done it. We've had two fantastic days at Bramall Lane - the one with West Brom, sealing it as early as we could and then the last home game of the season and another full house, celebrating together."