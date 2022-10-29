Huddersfield Town 1-0 Millwall: FLW report as Nakayama helps Town off the foot of the table

Huddersfield Town moved off the bottom of the Championship table this afternoon after a 1-0 victory over Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mark Fotheringham has the task of saving Huddersfield this season after a disastrous start that’s seen them win just three times before today, with this just his second victory in seven fixtures since succeeding Danny Schofield.

Huddersfield broke the deadlock in rather fortunate circumstances inside the opening 10 minutes, yet their intent to press Millwall and start on the front foot meant it was a deserved lead and eventual win.

Yuta Nakayama was looking for a teammate as he delivered a deep cross, only to catch George Long out and send the ball drifting over the head of the Millwall goalkeeper.

It was a poor moment from Long but he was quickly making amends, saving Etienne Camara’s drive from the edge of the penalty area and Jack Rudoni’s close range header; Sorba Thomas’ set-piece delivery causing Millwall a number of problems.

Ollie Turton’s injury brought Duane Holmes off the bench and his impact was almost instant, with a dipping and swerving effort parried by Long. Thomas shovelled a header onto the post shortly after, following a strong surge down the left from the substitute.

Millwall couldn’t have possibly been any worse than they were in the first-half and Gary Rowett’s side did start the second-half with more intent, albeit without testing Lee Nicholls. It was actually Danny Ward that had the best chance for that all-important second goal, flashing wide after more good work from Holmes.

Rudoni’s search for a goal continued as he zipped a shot over Long’s crossbar after a strong break involving Thomas and Ben Jackson. Huddersfield’s supporters, meanwhile, entertained by the ball boys’ tampering with Zian Flemming’s towel; the type of shenanigans that the entire club might need to shake off the threat this season holds.

Jordan Rhodes was the next Town player to be denied by Long, who tipped his rising shot over.

Millwall almost snatched an undeserved equaliser heading into the final 10 minutes as Tyler Burey managed to divert a George Honeyman cross beyond Nicholls, but the Huddersfield goalkeeper recovered to pull the ball back as it trickled over the line.

A heart in mouth moment, without a doubt, and probably a touch fortunate. That doesn’t matter to Huddersfield or Fotheringham, with this win certainly one defying the form table against a Millwall side that had recorded four straight wins.

It’ll take more than just this to save Huddersfield, of course, but it’s another platform and another template for Fotheringham to use to drive Town out of bother.

FT: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Millwall.