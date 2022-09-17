Huddersfield Town 1-0 Cardiff City: FLW report as post-Schofield era begins with a win

Huddersfield Town reacted perfectly following Danny Schofield’s sacking earlier this week, beating Cardiff City 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

It’s been a seriously poor start to the season for The Terriers, who were beaten play-off finalists in late May, losing six of eight fixtures.

That’s cost Schofield his job this week, with Huddersfield entering today’s fixtures five points adrift of safety and 23rd in the Championship table.

With Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley in the dugout this afternoon, Huddersfield recorded their first win since August 13th.

One of the bolder changes that pair made to the starting line-up saw Jordan Rhodes replace last season’s top goalscorer, Danny Ward. A decision that was vindicated early on when Town’s No.9 drove a shot into Ryan Allsop’s bottom corner for, what proved to be, the winning goal.

Allsop was equal to a Duane Holmes effort moments later, with the 27-year-old a massive factor behind Huddersfield’s encouraging start.

Despite the perfect opening, things threatened to unravel for Huddersfield on 20 minutes when Tino Anjorin’s high foot caught Andy Rinomhota. Dean Whitestone awarded a penalty instantly, offering Steve Morison’s side a pathway back into the game.

Lee Nicholls had other ideas, getting down low to his right to hold Callum Robinson’s effort and earning himself a serenade of “England’s No.1” from the terraces.

There were other key moments from Nicholls across the afternoon as he held Callum O’Dowda’s first-half free-kick, and then came up trumps with possession after Robinson threatened to convert a Mark Harris cross later in the day.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, though, with Huddersfield continuing to carry a threat. Jack Rudoni was hesitant as he raced through on Allsop’s goal, inviting a last-ditch tackle from Cedric Kipre and substitute, Sorba Thomas, somehow wasted a 94th minute gift for 2-0.

As it was, one was enough for Huddersfield and, however scrappy things got later on, it gets them important points on the board at a time when things really need to start going in their favour.

A big decision now looms on who replaces Schofield permanently after the international break and looks to build on this afternoon’s win.

FT: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Cardiff City.