Norwich City continued their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season, with David Wagner's side 4-0 winners against Huddersfield Town.

Josh Sargent's header and an Ashley Barnes penalty inside the opening 20 minutes had the Canaries in complete control at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jonathan Rowe added his fifth goal in as many games after half-time, before the scoring was rounded off by Adam Idah late on.

Huddersfield Town 0-4 Norwich City

Josh Koroma almost fired Neil Warnock's Huddersfield into a fifth minute lead, despite Norwich's early dominance, curling against the base of Angus Gunn's post before Wagner's side took control of the game.

That control did come from a stroke of luck, however, as Lee Nicholls cleared onto Sargent after a Jonathan Hogg back pass. The ricochet looped over the goalkeeper and Sargent beat the retreating Nicholls to nod into an empty net; injuring himself in the process after falling awkwardly.

1-0 became 2-0 shortly after, as Matty Pearson's clumsy challenge on Jonathan Rowe prompted Dean Whitestone to award a penalty, which was expertly converted by a bullish Barnes.

Angus Gunn's superb acrobatic save on 42 minutes denied a Josh Ruffels header, preserving Norwich's two-goal lead.

That two-goal lead became three immediately after half-time, with Wagner's Canaries turning on the style. Gabriel Sara swooped onto a loose ball and a clever Christian Fassnacht flick sent substitute Idah away down the right. His cross was dispatched by Rowe at the near post, as the wide forward scored for a fifth consecutive game.

Gunn was equal to a Pat Jones effort heading towards the final 10 minutes on a good afternoon for the Norwich goalkeeper.

Idah put an extra gloss on the result, too, latching onto Przemyslaw Placheta's square to finish clinically beyond Nicholls and all-but empty the John Smith's Stadium's home ends.

Huddersfield Town player ratings

Starting XI: Nicholls - 5; Edwards - 4, Pearson - 4, Helik - 6, Ruffels - 5; Hogg - 6, Rudoni - 5 (Jackson - n/a); Thomas - 4 (Burgzorg - 5), Diarra - 6 (Headley - n/a), Koroma - 5 (Jones - 6); Ward - 5 (Austerfield - 5). Subs (unused): Maxwell; Edmonds-Green, Harratt, Nakayama. read more

Norwich City player ratings

Starting XI: Gunn - 7; Stacey - 7, Duffy - 8, Gibson - 7, Giannoulis - 7 (Gibbs - n/a); McLean - 7, Sara - 8; Fassnacht - 7 (Springett - 5), Barnes - 7, Rowe - 8 (Placheta - 6); Sargent - 6 (Idah - 8 ((Nunez - n/a))). Subs (unused): Long; Omobamidele, McCallum, Forshaw. Goals: Sargent (11mins); Barnes (17mins); Rowe (48mins); Idah (84mins). read more

What was the attendance at Huddersfield Town v Norwich City?

The attendance at the John Smith's Stadium was 18,708.

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Norwich sit second in the Championship table to Leicester City, who are the only team with four wins from four after their 2-1 victory against Rotherham United.

Wagner's side have 10 points from a possible 12 and are clear of Birmingham City, Southampton and Preston North End on goal difference (+7).

Where are Huddersfield Town in the Championship table?

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are 23rd in the Championship table on one point.

Only Sheffield Wednesday are below Warnock's side in the table.