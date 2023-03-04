Huddersfield Town 0-4 Coventry City: FLW report as Gyokeres continues to shine

Coventry City battered Huddersfield Town 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium with “probably the best” striker in the league, Viktor Gyokeres, starring for Mark Robins’ side.

They were the words of Neil Warnock in the build-up to the game, with his Huddersfield players struggling to deal with the Swede.

Michal Helik did give him a helping hand in getting going this afternoon, though, undercooking a back pass to Nicholas Bilokapic and gifting Gyokeres a chance he doesn’t pass up with one of the “elementary mistakes” Warnock warned against.

Before that there was very little in the opening half-hour apart from Matt Lowton’s header at Ben Wilson and Josh Eccles slicing over.

However, Gyokeres showed his clinical best after pressuring Helik into a mistake as he retreated to pass the ball back to Bilokapic. The centre-back’s execution was poor, allowing the Swede the opportunity to close in on goal before lifting a finish into the bottom corner.

Huddersfield almost responded through Scott High, who forced a good save from Wilson low to his right and also punched an effort narrowly wide. Little denying, though, that Coventry had been the better side since Gyokeres’ goal, looking that crucial yard ahead of the game – Ryan Howley scooping a shot harmlessly over.

Coventry’s extra quality took the game well beyond Huddersfield inside the hour, with Gustavo Hamer and Gyokeres central to that.

Gyokeres, naturally, takes the headlines in this team for his goals, yet his Brazilian teammate is a quality operator in the midfield behind him. His intelligent run lost High and, as he latched onto Fankaty Dabo’s pass, he buried a finish through Bilokapic.

Hamer, then, turned provider after turning over possession following Lowton’s loose pass. A quick release sent Gyokeres through once more, with his finish never in any doubt whatsoever.

“He’s probably the best in the league if I’m honest,” Warnock had said. “Everyone is trying to sign him. No disrespect to Coventry and Mark but I would put money (on it) that he won’t be there next season.

“His type are few and far between now. You look at (Aleksandar) Mitrovic at Fulham and he’s possibly even more mobile than Mitrovic. That type of player are few and far between.”

They are few and far between, indeed, with Warnock surely wishing he could call on a striker of that ilk to save Huddersfield’s skin this season. Jordan Rhodes headed over Danny Ward’s cushioned setup, with the latter then blasting wide.

The John Smith’s Stadium emptying via a steady stream from Gyokeres’ second goal and Huddersfield supporters, presumably, not heading home to examine a league table that’s making particularly grim reading following wins for Cardiff City and Rotherham United elsewhere in the Championship.

Coventry fans making themselves heard amid the exodus, their play-off hopes alive and the joy of watching the Championship’s best continue to tuck away the goals and set them up – his cross converted deep into injury time by Tyler Walker to seal a wonderful afternoon collectively and individually.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-4 Coventry City.