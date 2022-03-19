Huddersfield Town 0-3 AFC Bournemouth: FLW report as Solanke stars in emphatic win

AFC Bournemouth strengthened their grip on automatic promotion with an emphatic 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Just a couple of weeks ago this fixture was circled as a potential opportunity for Huddersfield to muscle their way into the top-two race in the Championship after an unbeaten run stretching back to November.

As it is, two defeats in a week leaves them very much in the slog for the play-offs as Bournemouth join Fulham in motoring on towards the Premier League.

Today was about as clinical as it can get from the Cherries, as Dominic Solanke spearheaded a slick attacking unit towards victory.

Solanke was a constant nuisance for Matty Pearson, calling Lee Nicholls into early action and then heading against the Huddersfield crossbar.

His intelligent movement helped open the scoring, too, with his run matched by Ryan Christie’s ball. Rather than shooting from a tight angle, he squared for Jaidon Anthony and a simple finish.

Huddersfield had chances either side of the opener, with Jon Russell and Danny Ward testing Mark Travers, whilst Harry Toffolo’s instinctive volley was off-target.

Bournemouth, though, were far more accurate with their work in the final third.

Solanke’s dart was too much for Pearson to handle and although Nicholls denied his shot, Tom Lees failed to deal with the rebound and Jefferson Lerma converted.

Philip Billing joined Solanke, Christie and Anthony in causing Huddersfield problems in the opening 45 minutes, with the former Town midfielder punching a shot at Nicholls as Bournemouth probed for more.

They didn’t have to wait for more either, with Solanke on the end of a flowing move involving Anthony and Billing to finish cutely minutes after half-time for his 24th goal of the season.

That particular move was champagne stuff from Scott Parker’s side, who have opened up a six-point gap between themselves and the play-off places now, as well as boasting games in-hand.

The Cherries’ quality looks like it will outweigh the spirit of those outsiders in the race for the top-two, including Huddersfield.

For Carlos Corberan, it’s about picking up the pieces of two defeats in a week and three in four games across all competitions; one defeat has quickly become two and Huddersfield can’t afford to wait too long to get back on the horse given how competitive the play-off race is this season.

Luckily for them, they won’t face many sides better than Bournemouth on the other side of the international break.

The depth of Parker’s quality only underlined as Todd Cantwell, Jamal Lowe and Siriki Dembele stepped off the bench to toy with the Huddersfield defence, all whilst the John Smith’s Stadium emptied at a rapid rate.

Bournemouth’s job done, emphatically.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-3 AFC Bournemouth.