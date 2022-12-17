Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford: FLW report as Joao Pedro shows his class

Watford were 2-0 winners at Huddersfield Town this afternoon, with Joao Pedro’s brilliant brace helping Slaven Bilic’s side keep the heat on in the Championship’s race for automatic promotion.

The first-half saw Huddersfield offer little in terms of open play chances, with their main opportunities coming through Sorba Thomas’ set-piece delivery, as Josh Ruffels and Michal Helik headed over.

Despite conceding a majority share of possession in the first-half, Watford were happy enough to sit and counter Huddersfield, turning the screw heading into half-time and then punishing Mark Fotheringham’s basement side after the break.

Keinan Davis saw strong penalty appeals turned away after tussling with Helik on 26 minutes, with the Aston Villa loanee and the rest of Watford’s vibrant attack a constant handful for an improving Huddersfield defence.

Ismaila Sarr, who has now returned from his World Cup adventure with Senegal, launched a shot on Lee Nicholls’ goal that was beaten away, whilst Pedro somehow turned a quite simple chance the wrong side of the post. Hassane Kamara also brought the Huddersfield goalkeeper into the game with a low shot across goal.

The second-half would eventually lead to Watford breaking Huddersfield’s resistance, as Tom Dele-Bashiru broke following Jack Rudoni’s loose pass. He fed Pedro, who piled a shot beyond Nicholls to open the scoring in-front of the travelling Watford support.

Huddersfield substitute, Ben Jackson, whipped a shot over the bar but Fotheringham’s attack struggled to give Daniel Bachmann much to think about. Nicholls, meanwhile, was busy as he pushed away a Sarr header and dealt with another dipping shot from the winger.

Pedro, then, settled the contest, looping a header beyond Nicholls from a Ken Sema corner he had initially won with some classy footwork on the left.

There was the usual scenario of Huddersfield throwing the kitchen sink at the game late on, the Watford fans didn’t care, though, breaking into a chorus of Jingle Bells as the John Smith’s Stadium voted with their feet.

A perfect result heading into Christmas for the Hornets, giving Burnley and Sheffield United something to think about over their turkey and stuffing.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford.