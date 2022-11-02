Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland: FLW report as Alex Pritchard silences John Smith’s Stadium

Huddersfield Town were cemented to the bottom of the Championship table with the help of former player Alex Pritchard, whose second-half goal helped Sunderland on their way to a 2-0 win in West Yorkshire.

Pritchard was on the books at Huddersfield between 2018 and 2021 but scored just three goals for the club across a tough period.

The attacking midfielder was serenaded by chants of “what a waste of money” from the home supporters, before silencing them on 55 minutes with a tidy finish. Amad Diallo would secure the points deep into stoppage time at the end of the second-half, finishing off a slick break.

A wet first-half was overshadowed by an injury to Yuta Nakayama on the stroke of half-time, who just days after a call-up into the Japan squad for the upcoming World Cup, was stretchered off with his hands over his face. The timing of the tournament a real hot topic at the moment.

Despite Huddersfield’s early promise, Sunderland had the best chances in the opening 45 minutes. Dennis Cirkin twice drilling the ball past the far post and Corry Evans drawing a low save out of Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield went close through Jack Rudoni early on in the game, whilst Fotheringham’s No.10’s growing influence was evident at the start of the second-half as well – his cross was almost met by Nakayama’s replacement, Brahima Diarra, before he pulled another shot off-target.

Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes should’ve put Huddersfield into the lead shortly after, only for the former to bring a save out of the advancing Anthony Patterson and the latter to sky the follow-up.

That was punished, naturally.

Patrick Roberts combined with Diallo on the right before squaring for Pritchard, who flicked a finish beyond Nicholls. The former Huddersfield man responding to earlier taunts from the home end by placing his fingers in his ears rather than celebrating in-front of the large travelling Sunderland support.

Holmes’ tame free-kick didn’t really test Patterson on the back of that and Ben Jackson’s right-footed shot was harmless.

The game naturally opened up heading into the final 10 minutes with chances for both sides. Diallo curled wide of Nicholls’ far post, whilst Diarra couldn’t find the bottom corner, or an equaliser, with an effort from outside the penalty area.

Jackson screwed another shot off-target as Huddersfield’s chances of a route back into the game became slimmer and slimmer; their standing as the division’s basement side reinstated after a lift at the weekend as Diallo shovelled a shot through Nicholls after a slick break.

A former player in Pritchard predictably helping to rub salt in that particular wound after a night starring as the pantomime villain.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland.