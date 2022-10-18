Huddersfield Town 0-1 Preston North End: FLW report as Ryan Lowe’s side get back to winning ways

Preston North End dusted themselves down after back-to-back defeats to beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship this evening.

Ryan Lowe’s side had tasted defeat against Bristol City and Stoke City in their last two outings but had the beating of lowly Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium, thanks to Greg Cunningham’s second-half header.

Despite another underwhelming result for Mark Fotheringham, Huddersfield had the better of the first-half without testing Freddie Woodman in the Preston goal.

Danny Ward headed a Ben Jackson cross over from a good position, whilst Jordan Rhodes failed to get necessary contact on another of the left wing-back’s impressive deliveries. On the opposite side, Sorba Thomas’ delivery was inconsistent but he was still threatening the space behind Alvaro Fernandez.

Fernandez, meanwhile, enjoyed the bulk of Preston’s first-half joy, teeing up an Ali McCann header and watching his teasing free-kick slide the wrong side of Lee Nicholls’ far post. On the stroke of half-time, Nicholls was forced to block a powerful near-post attempt from the Manchester United loanee.

Lowe’s side started the second-half with more intent after what was a fairly lacklustre half from both sides, which was rewarded within five minutes of the restart as Cunningham got a leap on Etienne Camara at the far post to direct Ben Whiteman’s corner beyond Nicholls.

Following that Ben Woodburn had a couple of snapshots during Preston attacks, as Lowe’s men looked to turn the screw. His efforts, though, failed to test the Huddersfield goalkeeper. Fernandez should’ve put the game to bed heading into the final 10 minutes but made a mess of a chance Emil Riis had put on a plate for him.

Ollie Turton smashed what regulars in this stadium would call a conversion over Woodman’s crossbar, whilst the North End goalkeeper easily collected Michal Helik’s tame deflected shot, as Huddersfield drifted towards a third defeat in five games under Fotheringham.

Duane Holmes was the next Huddersfield player to shoot harmlessly off-target, as Preston closed out a victory that gets their season moving back in the right direction.