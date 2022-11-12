Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City: FLW report as Lee Nicholls shines in stalemate

Huddersfield Town and Lee Nicholls frustrated Swansea City at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon, holding the play-off hopefuls to a goalless draw in West Yorkshire.

Mark Fotheringham’s goalkeeper, Lee Nicholls, put in an inspired performance for the division’s basement side, pulling off a string of saves in either half to secure Huddersfield a valuable point heading into the World Cup.

Whilst Swansea’s problems are far less serious than Huddersfield’s, Russell Martin’s side are now winless in five, having drawn four times in that run.

Today, though, they threw plenty at Nicholls with no reward.

Nicholls and a disciplined defensive performance kept Huddersfield level heading into half-time, with the opening 45 minutes pretty much attack versus defence, albeit with a couple of Huddersfield forays forwards.

Joel Piroe saw his left-footed shot pushed away from danger by Nicholls, with Fotheringham’s goalkeeper also clawing away a Joel Latibeaudiere header; both efforts might’ve actually dropped wide, but Nicholls wasn’t to know and was then quickly down to keep out Ryan Manning’s clever near post cross.

Amongst that trio of saves, Tom Lees produced a huge block to deny Olivier Ntcham, standing up and leading in that disciplined defence.

Michal Helik should’ve converted a Sorba Thomas free-kick in a rare bright moment for Huddersfield in the final third. However, a crucial Swansea touch diverted the ball from the centre-back’s foot to his knee and the chance was wasted.

Manning piled another near post effort at Nicholls shortly after the break, with the goalkeeper equal to it once again and Huddersfield holding out Swansea as their dominance of proceedings continued.

There was another flash of what Huddersfield might be able to offer on the break, though, when Duane Holmes pulled a shot wide shortly after stepping off the bench.

Swansea continued looking to turn the screw, with Martin turning to his bench and the pace of Michael Obafemi. A slick passing move set the striker through on goal on 82 minutes but his powerful shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Nicholls.

Despite their dominance and the performance of Nicholls, Danny Ward was on the cusp of snatching the points, denied by an onrushing Steven Benda and then the recovering Nathan Wood on the rebound.

Martin watched his side apply late pressure with a flurry of corners and force some desperate defending at times during seven minutes of injury time. However, they couldn’t find anything clear cut to break that spirited Huddersfield defensive performance, led by Nicholls.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City.