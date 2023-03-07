Huddersfield Town 0-0 Bristol City: FLW report as Nigel Pearson witnesses stalemate in 600th game in management

Huddersfield Town held Bristol City to a goalless draw in what was Nigel Pearson’s 600th game in management.

The point does little for either side in their respective positions in the Championship table, as Huddersfield fail to spark a great escape into life at the foot of the division and Bristol City drift to another non-event of a season.

Pearson at least watched Bristol City carry attacking intent from the off, whilst Huddersfield were lifeless in the first-half, clearly nursing a hangover following heavy 4-0 defeats in back-to-back fixtures with Burnley and Coventry City.

Neil Warnock observed as his side offered zero attacking quality and finished the first-half with only a Jack Rudoni shot, which was easily blocked, to note.

The fact they went into the break level was largely down to returning goalkeeper, Tomas Vaclik, who denied headers from Mark Sykes and Cameron Pring. Sam Bell also turned a cross off-target from a position he should have done better from.

As it was, Huddersfield had defended on their toes and followed Warnock’s instruction of limiting Bristol City’s vibrant front-four as best they could. Ben Jackson and Jonathan Hogg were on the wrong side of the law dealing with Bell and Alex Scott respectively, with Matty Pearson joining them in the book for a snappy challenge.

Brahima Diarra saw penalty appeals waved away after a tangle with Jay Dasilva at a point where Huddersfield launched a rare venture into Bristol City territory. There was a bit more intent in the second-half from Huddersfield, though, stemming from the introduction of Martyn Waghorn and Josh Koroma at half-time.

Waghorn was involved with Diarra and Rudoni in working Huddersfield into space, with the ball finding Koroma and the forward shooting across Max O’Leary’s goal without testing the Robins’ goalkeeper.

The threat of Pearson’s side remained, though, as Harry Cornick, Anis Mehmeti and Andi Weimann stepped off the bench to further underline Bristol City’s attacking arsenal that Warnock was particularly envious of.

Scott shot straight at Vaclik and Pearson threw himself in the way of a Mehmeti shot. The winger was involved from the moment he stepped off the bench and almost forced Hogg to direct a cross beyond his own goalkeeper – Vaclik equal to it with an acrobatic effort.

Rudoni kept O’Leary in the game with a shot following a Huddersfield break and whipped another effort harmlessly over the crossbar. Michal Helik forced a goal line clearance from Weimann and O’Leary denied Rudoni again as three minutes of injury time ticked away.

There was more life in Huddersfield’s end to the game than there was the start, yet this point is one that still leaves them six adrift of safety and hurtling towards League One unless something changes quite drastically.

Pearson, meanwhile, will have seen a lot of in 600 games in management, including better and worse Bristol City performances. Ultimately, though, they were held by a side that they need to be beating, if they have any ambition of competing for something at this stage of the season.

He’s experienced enough to know that.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Bristol City.