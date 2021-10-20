Huddersfield Town 0-0 Birmingham City: FLW report as Blues stop the rot

Birmingham City put a three match losing streak behind them this evening, playing out a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Danel Sinani, Lewis O’Brien and Fraizer Campbell all went close for Huddersfield, who themselves stretched a Championship unbeaten run to four games.

Gary Gardner had Birmingham’s best attempt late on but his header never tested Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal, leaving Blues without a goal in six league fixtures.

Fraizer Campbell off the bench for #htafc to hit both posts but no breakthrough on an unimaginative night on the whole. #bcfc stop the rot after 3 defeats on the spin, still work to do for Bowyer. FT: 0-0. #HUDBIR report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/WJPrsffe7c — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) October 20, 2021

Given the contrasting form of the sides heading into the game, it was little surprise to see Birmingham stand off and allow Huddersfield the better of the opening 10 minutes.

Levi Colwill and Tom Lees stepped out of the defence positively, whilst Sorba Thomas provided his usual menace down the right. He teed up a chance for Danny Ward within seconds of kick-off, only for an offside flag to put a positive start to bed.

Despite that it was Lee Bowyer’s side with perhaps the clearest opening inside 20 minutes. Lukas Jutkiewicz raced clear down the left, squaring for Riley McGree, who got his finish horribly wrong and fluffed his lines under pressure from O’Brien.

That sparked Carlos Corberan’s troops back into life, though. Ward was inches from converting Duane Holmes’ cross and Matija Sarkic had to be at full stretch to keep out Sinani’s curling shot.

Nicholls did well to protect his near post on 31 minutes as McGree, once again, picked up a promising attacking position; clearly liking the free role Bowyer had given him from midfield.

Colwill and Matty Pearson worked their way into Andy Woolmer’s notebook as the game drifted towards half-time.

Sinani’s free-kick late in the half should’ve been converted by Harry Toffolo, though the full-back failed to make contact, Dion Sanderson instead heading just beyond his own upright.

Tahith Chong started the second-half brightly, finding the pockets of space he couldn’t earlier in the game, looking to link with Jutkiewicz.

Corberan will have been frustrated by Huddersfield’s failure to be brave enough on the ball. Holmes looked to combat that with a driving run and O’Brien’s opportunistic volley zipped beyond the angle of Sarkic’s goal.

Birmingham fans chanted for Troy Deeney as the game limped past the hour, frustrated by their side’s lack of intensity when they turned over possession.

McGree showed what was required on 69 minutes, bursting beyond Lees and Pearson. However, his deep cross was too much for Chong.

Thomas looked to stretch Kristian Pedersen as the contest wore on. However, the Birmingham wing-back was proving to be more than a match for the recently capped Welsh international.

That relentless nature of Thomas eventually broke Pedersen. But then it was the turn of Sarkic’s post to deny Huddersfield, Campbell lamping the frame of the goal with his first involvement off the bench.

Toffolo and Gary Gardner traded off-target headers, the latter of the two a little bit too close for comfort.

Huddersfield probed for a late winner that would’ve given their impressive run that little bit more shine, Campbell denied by the post again with a fading drive.

Ultimately, both sides were made to settle for a point on an unimaginative night in West Yorkshire.

That’s good enough for Birmingham and Bowyer in the interim, and, on a night like this, it’s probably satisfactory for Huddersfield.

FT: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Birmingham City.