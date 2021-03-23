Huddersfield? Stay at Sheffield Wednesday? The potential paths for Jordan Rhodes as transfer rumours swirl

Sheffield Wednesday kept their survival hopes alive with a crucial win at Barnsley last time out, with Jordan Rhodes the match-winner for the Owls.

The striker scored twice to take his tally to six in the Championship, and he will hope to add to that in the coming months. However, where he will be playing next season is still up in the air. That’s because the 31-year-old’s contract at Hillsborough is up at the end of the season.

Given Wednesday’s position, contract talks are not going to take place with Rhodes until they know what division the team are in, so the player won’t address his future until the summer.

Here we look at the potential paths open to the Scotland international…

Stay at Sheffield Wednesday

This can’t be ruled out. Rhodes has scored three goals in five games since Darren Moore took over, so he could be the manager that gets the former Blackburn man firing again.

Whether the Owls are in a situation to offer the striker a deal is going to depend on how their season plays out. Realistically, there’s zero chance of Rhodes staying if the side go down, and even if they survive it will have to make sense financially for the club.

Return to Huddersfield

Rhodes enjoyed a prolific spell with the Terriers earlier in his career, so the chance to return to the club may appeal.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been linked with him, and it’s a move that would make sense. They are desperately short on strikers, and for all their nice play, they do lack a clinical finisher, which Rhodes was earlier in his career.

The fact he is a free agent makes Rhodes an attractive option and Huddersfield’s interest is logical and it’s a move that could work out.

Cardiff

Cardiff are another club who have been linked with Rhodes in recent months.

It was suggested that Mick McCarthy wanted the forward in January but a deal couldn’t be agreed in time.

The Bluebirds are firmly in the mix for promotion, and if they are in the Premier League it’s hard to see them going back for Rhodes. However, if they remain in the second tier, this is a move that would make a lot of sense. McCarthy is a fan, Cardiff need depth up top, so this could be one to watch.