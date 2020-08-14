‘Huddersfield stands out’ – Leeds United player has options: Where should he move? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Robbie Gotts is a man in-demand this summer, with Phil Hay indicating that Leeds United are fielding loan interest from the Championship and League One for the 20-year-old.

Leeds are back in the Premier League, but Gotts’ chance next season is likely to come out on loan, with Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Blackpool all linked with a move.

In his latest ‘The Phil Hay Show’ podcast, The Athletic journalist said: “Robbie Gotts will be tied to new terms and, I think, he will find a loan club.

“He’s got an amount of interest in him: Huddersfield, naturally, who have Carlos Corberan as coach now, are keen, but also Hull and Blackpool would like to take him.”

So, with three EFL clubs in pursuit, where is best for him?

Our writers discuss…

Sam Rourke

Huddersfield stands out to me.

The Carlos Corberan link being the main reason why here as the duo already have a relationship, having worked together for Leeds’ under-23s.

Gotts has a really bright future and needs a loan move next season to help him develop and mature as a player, and the Terriers could be an ideal location for him.

He wouldn’t have to move half way across the country, and the embedding process would be easier with Corberan at the helm at the John Smith’s Stadium.

My only qualm with Huddersfield would be the guarantee of first-team football week in, week out – and you feel he may have a better opportunity of it at Blackpool in League One.

However, on the flip side, Corberan strikes me as the kind of manager who won’t be afraid to utilise youth on a consistent basis.

George Harbey

I’d like to see him test himself in the Championship with Huddersfield under a manager he knows well in Carlos Corberan, but perhaps a loan move to League One would be wise.

Gotts is undoubtedly a talented player who Bielsa quite likes, but you’ve got to remember that he’s only featured twice for Leeds in the first-team, therefore a move to the Championship could be quite challenging for him at this stage of his career.

Hull and Blackpool are likely to be pushing for promotion in League One next season, though, and a successful year in the third tier could be beneficial for Gotts, and game time is likely to be regular for the 20-year-old.

Blackpool have Neil Critchley in charge, a manager who managed the younger players at Liverpool really well indeed, and he could be a perfect manager for Gotts to learn from and develop under.

Alfie Burns

I think Huddersfield looks the obvious link with Carlos Corberan now at the John Smith’s Stadium, but there’s got to be the promise of a full season in the first-team.

Gotts is a special player, but Leeds haven’t been able to give him the chance he needs at Elland Road.

If he’s going out on loan, it’s got to be to play regularly, which Corberan will know given his connection with Leeds.

Hull and Blackpool would both bring Gotts in as a starter, but they are in League One and, honestly, if Leeds have hopes for him to get into their first-team, he needs to be testing himself in the Championship.

If Leeds can get assurances out of Huddersfield, he should be going there, but there’s lots to weigh up.