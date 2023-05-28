Huddersfield Town have had some tough times in the last 12 months - from losing in the Championship play-off final to finding themselves marooned in the relegation zone last season - but there now appears to be light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Not only did the club secure their Championship status at the start of the month for next season, but they are finally set to bring in some fresh investment with American businessman Kevin Nagle's purchase of the Terriers pending.

When that is confirmed, Nagle has some big early decisions to make, and one of those is deciding who will lead Huddersfield into next season as head coach following Neil Warnock's sterling job at the end of last season.

What is the latest on Neil Warnock's situation at Huddersfield?

When he was appointed in February to replace Mark Fotheringham in the dugout at the John Smith's Stadium, Warnock only signed a short-term contract and signalled his intentions to only manage for three months a season in his semi-retirement.

Warnock of course kept the Terriers in the Championship with his miracle management skills and because of that, prospective new owner Kevin Nagle is keen to keep him at the club and was spotted chatting with the veteran boss before the final match of the season against Reading.

Alan Nixon reported this week that Nagle hopes to talk Warnock into staying for a full season at Town due to the work he put in in his short stint, and the latest claim is that Warnock is going to consult his family first before making any definitive decision on his future..

Who do Huddersfield want if Neil Warnock opts to depart?

Various names have been touted with the potential Terriers vacancy should Warnock opt to not stay on, including Bolton's Ian Evatt who has just signed a new contract, but the main target, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, is Barnsley's Michael Duff.

The ex-Northern Ireland international defender is in his first season as Tykes boss after departing Cheltenham Town for South Yorkshire, and he will take charge of the club in the League One play-off final on Monday afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday.

Should Barnsley lose out to the Owls then Duff may be a more realistic proposition, although compensation could be an issue as the 45-year-old is on a contract at Oakwell until the summer of 2025.

However, it could be a case of Huddersfield having to move onto other options though as Duff could be a hard man to get out of Barnsley regardless of what division they are in.