Huddersfield set to finalise agreement with Premier League side for 25-y/o

Huddersfield Town are in ‘advanced talks’ with Newcastle United as they look to complete the signing of Rolando Aarons.

The 25-year-old winger is way down the pecking order at St. James’ Park, and he had been expected to leave in the previous window.

The Terriers had tried to do a deal for Aarons then, but it fell through late on. However, Chronicle Live have revealed that talks have resumed after the January window opened, and an agreement is thought to be very close.

It has been a frustrating few years for the left-sided player, as he has had to go out on various loan spells to get minutes. Aarons had featured for the likes of Verona, Liberec, Wycombe and most recently Motherwell.

In truth, his time away has been mixed, but he is someone that Huddersfield clearly admire, with chairman Phil Hodgkinson previously explaining how Aarons was their top target in the summer.

So, it was perhaps inevitable that this deal would be resurrected, and Carlos Corberan will hope it can be finalised swiftly.

The Spaniard’s side are currently 13th in the Championship, six points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible move for Huddersfield, as they rate Aarons and he will give them more pace and quality down the flank.

With his energy, he does seem the ideal fit for the way Corberan plays, and after a frustrating few years, this is a great opportunity for the winger to prove himself at a good level.

Ultimately, it seems a matter of time before this gets done, and he could be involved against Plymouth on Saturday if all goes well.

