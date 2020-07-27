‘Huddersfield’, ‘Reading’, ‘Sheffield Wednesday’ – Leeds United player set for loan: Who should be in the mix to sign him? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Alfie McCalmont is in line for a new deal at Leeds United.

Leeds are seemingly looking to tie the Northern Irishman down long-term, but the YEP’s report has teased that there could be an EFL loan deal on the horizon for the 20-year-old with his club preparing for Premier League football.

McCalmont’s minutes have been irregular for Leeds in 2019/20, but could he make an impact in the Championship next season? Should second-tier sides be taking a chance on him?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

It’s surely got to be Huddersfield and Carlos Corberan.

McCalmont is a really bright, up and coming talent at Elland Road who has already a couple of first-team appearances under Marcelo Bielsa, getting a taste of invaluable first-team experience.

It will not do him, or any of the likes of Robbie Gotts, Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens, any good sitting on the bench or even in the stands next season. They are all at ages now where they need to be playing week in, week out rather than not getting any game time.

Corberan will know how much of a talent McCalmont is and he will more than likely be right at the front of the queue for his signature this summer. He would jump at the chance of getting him on loan.

Town need more energy and drive in midfield, and a young, tenacious player like McCalmont could be a shrewd addition for the Terriers ahead of next season.

Jacob Potter

Huddersfield will be the obvious choice.

With the Terriers recently appointing Carlos Corberan as their new manager, it seems highly likely that they’ll be looking at signing some of Leeds’ young talents on loan next season.

Apart from Huddersfield, a newly promoted club could certainly benefit from signing a player like McCalmont.

The likes of Coventry City need players that are going to add strength in depth to their current options, and McCalmont will be eager to showcase his talent in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

Reading could also be another club that should look at him, especially if they’re to cash-in on John Swift this summer.

The Royals need players that are hungry to perform for the badge on the shirt, and McCalmont definitely fits that description.

George Dagless

There are few sides that could really benefit.

McCalmont is a good player and is more than ready for a Championship berth.

I think it makes sense that Leeds are planning on loaning him out and I look at some of the clubs in the local area that could benefit from him signing for them.

Huddersfield are obviously looking for young players and Carlos Corberan will know him well, whilst I think we’ll see Sheffield Wednesday make a play for young signings this summer as they shake their squad up.

A move to Barnsley would never surprise me, nor would a switch to Middlesbrough as they look to add some fresh legs to their midfield.