Huddersfield, Reading and Birmingham join QPR in transfer race for Bristol City player

Huddersfield Town are eyeing a reunion with former loan star Kasey Palmer, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (January 5, 2:29pm).

The Terriers want to rival Queens Park Rangers for the signature of the Bristol City man, but per Bristol World there are other clubs interested – including Reading and Birmingham City.

Mark Warburton’s side are in discussions with the Robins to sign the 25-year-old, with Nigel Pearson and the City hierarchy wanting to get Palmer’s wages off the books at Ashton Gate, per BristolLive.

Now though Huddersfield have registered their interest in securing a deal for the attacking midfielder, who spent time on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium during the 2016-17 campaign.

He played 27 times for the Yorkshire outfit that season, scoring five goals before remaining for the first half of their initial Premier League campaign, however he only featured four times before heading back to Stamford Bridge.

Out of favour at Bristol City now after signing for the club in 2019 on a permanent basis, Palmer has played just six times in the Championship this season and is seeking an exit – he could find it at familiar surroundings under Carlos Corberan or at a new home at the Royals, the Hoops or the Blues.

The Verdict

Despite not featuring much for Bristol City in recent times, there is a player there in Palmer waiting for his abilities to be unlocked.

At 25 years old, Palmer still has some development left in him – he just needs a manager or head coach to put his arm around him and take the shackles off.

Palmer had good times at Huddersfield, winning promotion to the Premier League but they already have a quite a few attacking midfielders on the books.

Birmingham though need a Riley McGree replacement and Reading are perhaps short on depth, so those two could represent better options for Palmer as he heads for the exit door at Ashton Gate.