Huddersfield, QPR and Swansea eye January Wolves deal

Huddersfield Town, QPR, and Swansea City are all interested in signing Wolves winger Ryan Giles on loan, according to Alex Crook from talkSPORT.

The 21-year-old impressed while at Cardiff City in the first half of the season and has the Championship’s joint-highest assists (nine) despite being recalled at the start of January.

Giles was named as part of the Wolves squad for their FA Cup tie against Sheffield United yesterday but as he did not feature, he could still join another side on loan before the month is up and it seems he’s not short on suitors.

Crook has reported that Huddersfield, QPR, and Swansea are all keen on signing the winger in the January window.

Giles has been sent out on loan four times since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, spending time at both Coventry City and Rotherham United last term, but his time in the Welsh capital was by far his most productive spell away from Molineux.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that this trio are keen on Giles as he was one of few bright spots for Cardiff over the first half of the 2021/22 campaign and without the goals he created, they’d likely be in the relegation zone at the moment.

The 21-year-old looks like a real talent and would be an asset for all three of the clubs named as suitors – particularly the R’s as they look to find a short-term replacement for Ilias Chair while he’s playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger has mostly spent time at relegation-battling sides while on loan in the Championship, so you feel Wolves would likely prefer to send him to a team with loftier ambitions if they do let him leave this month.

The trio will likely all still hold play-off ambitions this term, though Russell Martin’s Swans look an outside bet for the top six as they’re currently 13 points back from sixth-placed Huddersfield in 17th.

With players only able to play for two clubs in a single season, should Giles feature for Wolves over the next few weeks then he will not be able to go out on loan again.