Highlights Rotherham United earned a valuable point against second-placed Ipswich Town in a 2-2 draw, showing the spirit and determination that could help them in their relegation battle.

Matt Taylor has encouraged his players to embrace and enjoy the survival battle, and their recent performances against strong opponents should serve as inspiration for struggling teams like Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday.

These teams would benefit from generating a similar togetherness and positive mentality within their squads, as Rotherham's recent performances have shown that morale can make a significant difference in the fight against relegation.

Rotherham United picked up an excellent point in the 2-2 draw with second-placed Ipswich Town at the New York Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sam Nombe gave the Millers the lead in the fourth minute, but the Tractor Boys responded well, with Sam Morsy equalising shortly after.

The visitors looked to have won the game in the 87th minute through Jack Taylor, but Christ Tiehi's stunning strike in stoppage time secured a share of the spoils for the hosts.

Matt Taylor's side currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, four points from safety, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Taylor admitted the Millers were in a "dark place" after their defeat to bottom side Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, but the 41-year-old has encouraged his players to "embrace and enjoy" their survival battle.

"We have (not to). We embrace it and enjoy it. That's Rotherham United and 'no problem'," Taylor told The Yorkshire Post.

"I cannot question the character, apart from the Sheffield Wednesday game.

"I cannot hide away from that fact when I thought their character aspect went to a dark place where it did not need to go to.

"So we learnt a little bit about ourselves and others on that day.

"We have to hold our hands up in relation to that. But in the face of adversity for the majority of the rest of the season, we have been pretty strong and none moreso than coming back from a goal down at the weekend.

"Because we know what that may have led to in terms of the feeling around the place and two defeats on the bounce against teams below us in the league table.

"That was a big moment to stand up and be counted and they have to keep taking heart from these moments which go onto what's next."

Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday can learn from Rotherham United

Rotherham defied the odds last season to secure Championship safety, and while they may lack quality, they certainly have plenty of spirit in their squad.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for the Millers, but they have picked up impressive draws against promotion chasers Southampton and Ipswich in recent weeks, as well as a crucial victory over Coventry City.

Taylor's positive attitude will certainly help to give his players belief that they can survive in the second tier once again this campaign, and Rotherham's fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday could benefit from adopting a similar mentality.

Darren Moore has won just one of his eight games since replacing Neil Warnock as Huddersfield manager, and the 49-year-old is already coming under scrutiny from Terriers supporters.

With a lengthy injury list, including influential midfielder Jack Rudoni, Moore will need to generate the same togetherness the Millers have displayed in recent weeks to come through this challenging spell.

QPR appointed Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach last week, and the Spaniard picked up a point in his first game in the 1-1 draw at Rotherham on Saturday.

It was a much-improved display from the R's, and Cifuentes' style of play is likely to get the best out of players such as Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

Wednesday's performances have also improved under new manager Danny Rohl, and the German has brought marginalised players such as Marvin Johnson and Reece James back into the fold.

While Rohl has won just one of his first four games in charge of the Owls, some positivity has returned to Hillsborough since the 34-year-old's arrival, although discontent remains towards owner Dejphon Chansiri.

There is more pressure on the likes of Huddersfield, QPR and Wednesday to survive, but they must take a similar approach to Rotherham as keeping morale high within the squad could make all the difference in the battle against the drop.