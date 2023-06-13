Neil Warnock is set to sign a one-year contract to remain in charge of Huddersfield Town after the remarkable job he did to keep them in the Championship last season.

Neil Warnock to stay on at Huddersfield

It’s been a chaotic period for the Terriers, who confirmed on Monday that they had received EFL clearance for Kevin Nagle’s proposed takeover of the club, although there are still hurdles to overcome before his buy-out is official.

Nevertheless, the Yorkshire side are planning for a bright future under the American businessman, and one of his first major tasks has been to appoint a new manager.

And, after the outstanding work that Warnock did in keeping the side in the Championship last season, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 74-year-old is the one he wanted.

Despite Warnock insisting that he would leave after he miraculously kept the side up, Nagle appears to have convinced him to give it another shot, as the Daily Mail revealed that he is set to sign a contract with the club.

They claim a one-year deal will be announced on Wednesday, which will mean Warnock is managing beyond his 75th birthday, which is quite the achievement for the ex-Sheffield United chief.

Huddersfield had shown form that would have them in contention for the play-offs from when Warnock was appointed last season, and he bullishly stated he would have them competing for a top six spot had he been given more time.

Warnock is likely to want to strengthen the squad in the coming weeks, with Nagle expected to back the boss in the market.

Huddersfield Town set for busy summer

This is an exciting time for Huddersfield, and keeping Warnock is a no-brainer because of the brilliant job that he did with the club last season. Not only did he keep the team up against all odds, but he united the fans, players and everyone connected with the club.

So, it makes sense that Nagle wants more of that, and making an announcement this early means the experienced boss can get to work quickly in terms of reshaping the squad and making sure they are ready for the new campaign, which begins in early August.

Of course, this isn’t a long-term option, but Warnock can bring success to Huddersfield, and he will be relishing the chance to come up against some big hitters in the Championship next season.