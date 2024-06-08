Highlights Michal Helik's future at Huddersfield remains uncertain as the club may sell the standout player to avoid losing him for free next year.

Josh Koroma could be seeking a new challenge elsewhere after being in and out of the lineup for four years at Huddersfield.

Defender Matty Pearson is set to play a crucial role in the Terriers' promotion push after having his contract extended early this season.

With Michael Duff at the helm, preparations have begun at Huddersfield Town for next season in League One.

By securing his appointment, the Terriers have kick-started their rebuilding effort. The club's hierarchy will hope the 46-year-old can mastermind an instant return to the Championship.

This summer, he will take a proactive approach in the transfer market. With key players expected to depart in search of higher-league football, Duff will have to plug emerging holes in the squad and stamp his authority on this Huddersfield Town team.

As he works to bring players in and build for the future, he will be mindful that 14 players on the books are set to be out of contract next summer.

With so much uncertainty hanging over the team, Duff must decide who he wants to stay and pinpoint which players have no place in his long-term plans.

FLW looks at the 14 Huddersfield players set to leave next summer if nothing changes.

Michal Helik

The most notable inclusion on this list, Michal Helik was named the club's player of the year in April and was his team's standout performer last term.

Last season, the Polish international enjoyed his most lucrative goalscoring campaign to date. While the centre-back’s nine goals could not keep Huddersfield afloat in the Championship, his aerial threat and impressive defensive play could attract transfer interest from teams in the league above.

The Yorkshire side may be forced into selling their prize asset this summer to prevent him leaving for free next year.

Josh Koroma

Josh Koroma has found himself in and out of the Huddersfield Town side this season but could feature more regularly in League One.

While Huddersfield will not want the 25-year-old to leave for nothing, after four years with the Terriers he may wait out his contract and look to move in search of a new challenge and a change of environment.

Matty Pearson

A mainstay of Andre Brietenrieter’s side during the German's time in charge, centre-back Matty Pearson looks set to play a vital role in the Terriers’ promotion effort after the one-year option in his deal was triggered early in the 2023/24 campaign.

The defender is closing in on 100 appearances for the club, and his service should be rewarded with a contract extension this summer.

David Kasumu

David Kasumu could prove especially effective on his return to League One. In 2022, the midfielder was snapped up by Huddersfield Town after impressing in the third tier with MK Dons.

At times, Kasumu has been treading water playing in the Championship and he should relish the step-down in class.

While his contract is set to expire next summer, the club have the option to extend his stay another year. This clause buys the Terriers time to assess his performance under Duff next season.

Brodie Spencer

20-year-old Brodie Spencer made headway by breaking into the Terriers’ first team fold last term.

The versatile full-back has gone from strength to strength this season, and Huddersfield will hope to tie him down to a more sufficient long-term contract.

Jaheim Headley

Jaheim Headley featured sporadically for the club last campaign and his future could be determined by Huddersfield’s summer signings.

If Duff is to strengthen in Headley’s left wing-back role, the academy graduate could find himself out of favour and with no prospect of a contract extension at the end of next season.

Tom Lees

At 33, experienced defender Tom Lees could be one to keep for experience if Huddersfield fail to win promotion back to the Championship next term.

That said, the centre-back has an undesirable injury record and could depart if Duff looks to create space for younger players to break through next year.

Ollie Turton

Another player who has struggled with injuries, 31-year-old Ollie Turton only appeared twice for the Terriers last season.

In 2023, the defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for most of the campaign. It is unlikely Huddersfield will rush to offer the player a new contract unless he proves his fitness next season as they have a one-year option.

Ben Jackson

While Ben Jackson has played a bit-part role for the Yorkshire side this campaign, he could kick on and find form in League One.

The 23-year-old, whose one-year extension was triggered back in September, enjoyed a successful loan spell in the third tier at Doncaster Rovers in 2022 and will look more assured back at this lower level. His impressive past performances in the division could inspire Huddersfield to offer the youngster a contract extension.

Josh Ruffels

In February, defender Josh Ruffels was ruled out for the season with groin and hernia injuries.

However, the 30-year-old appeared over 100 times in League One for Oxford United and could play a pivotal role for Duff next season.

If he successfully shakes off his injury issues and performs well on his return, Huddersfield may look to extend his stay in West Yorkshire.

Danny Ward

Huddersfield should look to offload Danny Ward this summer if he is not part of Duff's plans as they still have the chance to turn a profit on the striker, with his contract up next summer.

The 32-year-old was in and out of the side last season but could benefit from the step down to League One.

Chris Maxwell

At 33, goalkeeper Chris Maxwell represents a proven, safe, and competent goalkeeping option in League One.

If the highly rated Lee Nicholls is to leave Huddersfield in the upcoming transfer window, Maxwell could become the side's first-choice keeper next season.

it remains to be seen whether the Terriers will look to extend his contract past 2025, however, as by then, Duff will hope to have brought in a younger replacement.

Patrick Jones

Young winger Patrick Jones could see more minutes for the Terriers in League One.

He could be an interesting prospect to keep a close eye on if Duff gives him a consistent run in the Huddersfield team.

If the side are to invest in Jones by giving the youngster more time on the pitch, they will likely look to extend his contract but they do have a one-year option as insurance.

Loick Ayina

Loick Ayina is another who had his one-year extension triggered during the 2023/24 campaign.

The centre-back featured twelve times on loan at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership last term. As the 21-year-old has shown signs of promise he should be offered a new contract and retained as a rotation option.