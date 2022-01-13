Huddersfield planning transfer raid for Oxford United man

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes is attracting transfer interest from Championship outfit Huddersfield Town, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old Northern Irishman signed for the U’s in January 2019 from Glenavon in his home nation and has proven to be highly-versatile in his time at the club.

Able to operate in the centre of midfield as well as out wide, Sykes is having his best season yet with eight goals and three assists in all competitions from 26 outings.

His last six League One matches have seen him score four times and that form has alerted the Terriers, who have reportedly been on multiple scouting missions to watch Sykes in action recently and are plotting a transfer bid this month.

Huddersfield have already made a move for one Oxford player this season with Josh Ruffels swapping the Kassam Stadium for the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer on a free transfer.

Now the Yorkshire side look set to potentially raid Karl Robinson’s team once again to bolster their creative ranks in the midfield.

The Verdict

You can see why Huddersfield are looking at Sykes due to his recent form and his ability to play in multiple positions.

At the age of 24 as well, Sykes still has time to develop into an even better player and Carlos Corberan seems to be getting the best out of individuals in that age range such as Lewis O’Brien and Sorba Thomas.

With his contract expiring at Oxford this summer, Sykes could be available for cheaper than his actual value is and he could represent a real bargain.

He’s not exactly committed himself to remaining with the U’s beyond the summer as well judging by his recent words and a move to the Championship would surely be very attractive.