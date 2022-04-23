Huddersfield missing man provides encouraging update with eye on play-offs

Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has told supporters he is “pushing to hopefully play a part in the last bit of the season” after returning to action for the Terriers B team on Thursday.

A knee injury has kept the 26-year-old sidelined for most of the season – with his only appearance for Huddersfield in 2021/22 an eight-minute cameo in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley in December.

But he made a significant step toward his return earlier this week as he started for Town B, helping them to a 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Aarons was replaced by Aaron Rowe at halftime but his inclusion on Thursday could be a landmark moment in his recovery and he’s hoping to make his mark with the senior side before the end of the season.

The winger took to Instagram yesterday to communicate his excitement at being back and his hopes to return to first team football soon.

Huddersfield’s 2-1 win over Barnsley last night confirmed their place in the 2021/22 Championship play-offs and leaves them one point back from second-placed Bournemouth – though the Cherries do have three games in hand.

The Verdict

This season must’ve been a difficult one for Aarons, who has been absent with injuries for most of it, so it’s fantastic to see him closing in on a return.

He’s yet to really show Huddersfield fans what he can do but his return would give Carlos Corberan more attacking options ahead of the play-offs, which is certainly encouraging.

Aarons joined Huddersfield last January but has yet to really make his mark in a blue and white shirt – featuring just 12 times in total without adding a goal or an assist.

He’ll be hoping to change that if he gets his chance in the final weeks of the season and contribute to what could be a special campaign for the Terriers.