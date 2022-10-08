Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield midfielder reveals conversation that kept him at the club
Etienne Camara has looked promising for the Terriers in the games he’s played so far this season with the 19-year-old Frenchman taking his opportunity.
With several youngsters out on loan at various EFL clubs including Scott High, Kieran Phillips and Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Huddersfield opted to keep hold of Camara.
It’s proving to be the correct decision with the youngest putting in a number of performances that defies his young age.
Speaking to The Examiner, Camara revealed he was hoping to get time out on loan this season to experience senior football before a conversation with head of football operations Leigh Bromby put a stop to that.
On the pivotal conversation, Camara said: “Last year I wanted to go on loan because it was very hard to get in the team.
“But I spoke with Leigh Bromby and he told me to stay and to learn and to be around the first team every time. I just said OK and I stayed and I learned so much last year. It was the right choice, definitely.”
Camara has a good network around when it comes to teammates with Jonathon Hogg playing a similar role to Camara throughout his career. But it’s partnership alongside David Kasumu that’s caught the eye amongst many: “It’s a pleasure to play alongside Kasumu.
“He’s a great player who makes a lot of effort for the team and helps a lot. He understands and encourages me so we walk in together and we are very strong I think – that’s good.”
The Verdict
Camara certainly has hit the ground running and has not been the first youngster to do so.
The 19-year-old has taken to the first team with ease and has been a real bright spark in a poor season for the Terriers.
You can only make the argument for hi development improving under new manager Mark Fotheringham, with the Scotsman looking to play high-pressing football.
This will suit the youngster who already looks to be filling the big task of replacing Lewis O’Brien with ease.