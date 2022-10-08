Huddersfield midfielder reveals conversation that kept him at the club

Etienne Camara has looked promising for the Terriers in the games he’s played so far this season with the 19-year-old Frenchman taking his opportunity.

With several youngsters out on loan at various EFL clubs including Scott High, Kieran Phillips and Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Huddersfield opted to keep hold of Camara.

It’s proving to be the correct decision with the youngest putting in a number of performances that defies his young age.

Speaking to The Examiner, Camara revealed he was hoping to get time out on loan this season to experience senior football before a conversation with head of football operations Leigh Bromby put a stop to that.

On the pivotal conversation, Camara said: “Last year I wanted to go on loan because it was very hard to get in the team.

“But I spoke with Leigh Bromby and he told me to stay and to learn and to be around the first team every time. I just said OK and I stayed and I learned so much last year. It was the right choice, definitely.”

Camara has a good network around when it comes to teammates with Jonathon Hogg playing a similar role to Camara throughout his career. But it’s partnership alongside David Kasumu that’s caught the eye amongst many: “It’s a pleasure to play alongside Kasumu.

“He’s a great player who makes a lot of effort for the team and helps a lot. He understands and encourages me so we walk in together and we are very strong I think – that’s good.”

The Verdict

Camara certainly has hit the ground running and has not been the first youngster to do so.

The 19-year-old has taken to the first team with ease and has been a real bright spark in a poor season for the Terriers.

You can only make the argument for hi development improving under new manager Mark Fotheringham, with the Scotsman looking to play high-pressing football.

This will suit the youngster who already looks to be filling the big task of replacing Lewis O’Brien with ease.