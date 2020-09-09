Huddersfield man drops cryptic transfer hint amid West Brom pursuit

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant sent a cryptic message on Twitter amid reported interest from West Bromwich Albion.

The 22-year-old fired in 19 goals last season for a Terriers side that was battling for Championship survival.

Grant’s contributions were key to keeping the Yorkshire club in the English second flight but it appears they may be without him next term.

The Express & Star has reported that West Brom are keen to bring him to the Hawthorns ahead of their return to the top flight.

It is understood that Huddersfield’s £16 million asking price is proving a stumbling block over a potential deal for the striker.

Grant dropped a potential transfer hint last night by taking to Twitter with a cryptic four-word message.

Always trust the process ⌛️🙏🏽 — Karlan Grant (@karlangrant) September 8, 2020

With two years left on his current deal, plus a 12-month club option, Huddersfield are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the 22-year-old.

The Verdict

This is a somewhat cryptic message from Grant but it appears he is suggesting that he’s willing to be patient.

For me, the 22-year-old would be a fantastic signing for the Baggies and could be a long-term answer to their striking problem.

The issue they face is that Huddersfield hold all the cards here. With two or three years left on Grant’s deal, they Terriers are well within their rights not to budge on their valuation – understood to be £16 million.

Given his age and what he offers, I think that would be a fair deal for the forward.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether either side budges.