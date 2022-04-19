Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United’s final fixtures compared

Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest took huge strides towards confirming their place in the play-offs over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

A loss to Reading and a 1-1 draw against Bristol City has Sheffield United firmly looking over their shoulders, with goal difference potentially becoming a factor, at Middlesbrough and Millwall breathing down their neck.

Carlos Corberan and Nathan Jones deserve enormous amounts of credit for putting themselves in such strong positions, with relatively modest squads on paper compared to those around them.

Here, we have taken a look at the current four play-off sides’ final fixtures…

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers are currently sat in third place with three games to go, with a two point cushion on Luton in fourth.

Their final trio is as follows: Barnsley at home, Coventry City away and Bristol City at home.

Corberan will be confident of yielding a positive result at the John Smith’s Stadium against two bottom seven sides, to potentially take them close to finishing in third place, although Forest appear favourites to do so.

Luton Town

The Hatters host Blackpool before travelling to Fulham and they host Reading on the final day of the campaign.

Fulham and Reading will likely have very little riding on their clashes with Luton, which could work in Jones’ men’s favour, currently boasting a six point cushion on seventh placed Millwall.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper’s Reds have five more league outings to go, which could lead to some fatigue heading into the play-offs if they are not careful.

Forest feel like the only side left with the potential of making a late dash for automatic promotion when they play: Peterborough United away, Fulham away, Swansea City at home, Bournemouth away and Hull City also away to end the season.

Only having one game left at the City Ground is a disadvantage but Forest should be confident of at least finishing third at this stage.

Sheffield United

The Blades, if they can sort out their woes in front of goal, could take themselves a long way towards securing a play-off spot by picking up six points from their next two.

With three to play, they take on: Cardiff City at home, Queens Park Rangers away and finally Fulham at home.

United could be the most interesting team to follow currently in the play-offs with Millwall and Boro waiting in the wings to pounce.