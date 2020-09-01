Huddersfield linked with 22-year-old as Corberan eyes additions

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing Espanyol man Pipa, according to Spanish publication Pericos Online.

The Terriers are looking to try a fresh approach this coming season in the Championship with them aiming to bring in talented young players from these shores and abroad, headed up by a good young coach in Carlos Corberan who has good experience in working with youth.

Certainly, we’ve seen some nods to that with some of the players that have been linked with a move to the club this summer, and this is a latest example of that.

Pipa is a 22-year-old defender and it is thought that Espanyol are willing to let him go in this window to help raise some funds for new signings of their own over in Spain.

The Verdict

Pipa is a 22-year-old defender so still has plenty to learn and also plenty to offer in the coming years.

If his current club is willing to get rid of him, as they appear to be, that might encourage Town to make a move and Carlos Corberan will be thinking that he could get the best out of the player.

The Terriers have got a clear plan for this window, and Pipa seems to fit their specifications.