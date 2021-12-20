Huddersfield given pre-January boost as Leeds United transfer intentions come to light

Huddersfield Town have been handed a potential boost for the rest of the season as Lewis O’Brien is NOT a January transfer target for Leeds United, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

There has been conflicting information regarding the Whites’ potential pursuit of the 23-year-old Terriers midfielder, with reporter Pete O’Rourke revealing to GiveMeSport that O’Brien will be on Marcel0 Bielsa’s shopping list.

However Nixon has moved to quash that stance, with the Premier League side reportedly looking at other options to bolster their engine room.

Leeds pursued O’Brien during the summer and had multiple bids for Huddersfield’s number eight knocked back.

Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson later revealed that the final bid totalled £13 million, but due to the fact it was weighted with add-ons and not guaranteed money it was turned down.

O’Brien soon signed a fresh contract with Huddersfield but with a release clause of £10 million reportedly inserted, it gave the midfielder a way to the Premier League should anyone want to trigger it.

And with Leeds suffering from an injury crisis it was thought they’d come back in for him next month, but that now does not appear to be the case.

The Verdict

Huddersfield may not be picking up good results consistently like they were a couple of months ago, but O’Brien still remains a key part of Carlos Corberan’s side.

And with Leeds missing Kalvin Phillips for months due to injury it would make sense if they tried once again to bring the 23-year-old in from their neighbours just down the M62.

It looks like there’s other names on the agenda though, which is strange considering the club seemed pretty keen to purchase him over the summer.

Their stance could change once again before January is over, so Huddersfield will have to be on red alert in case anyone does trigger that apparent release clause.