Huddersfield fended off prior interest in Carlos Corberan replacement

Huddersfield Town fended off prior interest in Danny Schofield from other clubs and have always seen him “as a future head coach”, according to director of football operations Leigh Bromby.

Schofield was named as Carlos Corberan’s permanent replacement yesterday after it was confirmed that the Spaniard had left the Championship club.

The new Terriers boss steps up from his role as a first team coach and the head of the club’s B team, having also served under Corberan during his time at Leeds United.

Huddersfield have been linked with a move for MK Dons boss Liam Manning but, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Bromby confirmed that Schofield had the club’s full backing as the new permanent head coach and revealed the succession plan had been in place for some time.

“100%”, he said when pressed on whether the 42-year-old was a permanent appointment.

“That was always the plan. Danny is appointed as head coach and that’s something we’re really excited about.

“The difference between the two is not much, with a similar philosophy. They are really aligned with what the club want – a young manager, emerging head coach, someone we can develop and progress. Our plan doesn’t change.

“He (Schofield) has more experience than Carlos had when he first came because he’s had a playing career and more experience in England, so we feel we’re in a really strong position.”

Schofield’s 10 years with the Terriers as a player ended in 2008 but he returned to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2020 shortly after Corberan’s appointment and Bromby has revealed that they have weathered interest from elsewhere since.

“Danny has had interest since I’ve been at the club,” he explained. “He’s been offered really good first-team roles and we’ve done well to keep him at the club. We always saw Danny as a future head coach and the opportunity has now come.”

His first game in charge will be the 2022/23 Championship opener against Burnley on Saturday 30th August.

The Verdict

Appointing from within has become a regular occurrence in the EFL in recent years and Huddersfield will be hoping that the continuity approach can help them maintain the momentum built last year despite Corberan’s exit.

The Spaniard’s departure is, without doubt, a blow but Bromby’s comments indicate just how well regarded his replacement is.

It appears Schofield has had multiple offers in the two years since he returned to the Yorkshire club but they managed to hang on and are set to benefit from that now.

There is always an element of risk in giving a coach their first job at senior level and the Terriers will be hoping the incumbent can have as much success as his predecessor.