Huddersfield eyeing up 26-year-old as summer transfer target

Huddersfield Town are eyeing up a summer transfer move for one of their former academy players in the form of Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle, according to Alan Nixon.

Boyle is an ex-Terrier having joined the club’s youth system at the age of 15, but he only ever made two senior appearances and went on various loan spells to other clubs in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield let Boyle go to Cheltenham in January 2017 and he’s remained at the Robins ever since, racking up over 150 league appearances for the Gloucestershire outfit.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich

His performances at the back have saw the likes of Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth reportedly interested in his services over the course of the last year, but Boyle has since remained under Michael Duff’s tutelage at Cheltenham.

However Boyle is out of contract at the end of this season and it appears that he is on the radar of his former club, with Carlos Corberan unsure on whether Levi Colwill will be sticking around for another season on loan if they miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

A towering centre-back, Boyle has certainly come on leaps and bounds since departing Huddersfield over five years ago.

However it would be a massive jump to go from a mid-table League One side all the way to a club that are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Huddersfield have solid enough defenders at the moment who do nothing flashy – the likes of Naby Sarr, Matty Pearson and Tom Lees – Boyle would fit into that category instead of being a ball-player like Colwill.

So, he would not be a like-for-like replacement for Colwill by any stretch of the imagination however on a free transfer, Huddersfield could definitely do a lot worse.