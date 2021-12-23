Huddersfield defender attracting interest from Watford and many others ahead of January

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is on the radar of Watford and many other clubs after an impressive first half of the season at Huddersfield Town, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old joined the Terriers on a season-long loan deal in July and has quickly become a regular fixture in Carlos Corberan’s starting XI – featuring 18 times already in what is his first experience of senior football.

Colwill’s excellent form in the Championship earned him a call up to the England U21s squad back in September while he now seems to be attracting the attention of other clubs.

As per The Athletic, the teenager is on the radar of Watford and many other clubs as the January window approaches.

The Hornets are said to be prioritising a centre-back and a left-back in the winter window as they look to boost their chances of staying in the Premier League, with Colwill tipped as a potential option on loan.

The defender was born in Southampton but has been part of the Chelsea academy system since 2011 – rising up through the age-group sides but not yet making his first team debut.

The Verdict

This looks to be cause for concern for Huddersfield, who will not want to lose Colwill for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s unclear whether or not Chelsea have the option to recall the 18-year-old but if they do, the prospect of getting him Premier League experience is likely to tempt them to cut his time at the John Smith’s Stadium short and send him to Watford.

You do wonder whether that would be the best thing for him right now.

Yes, he’s proven himself a fantastic defender in the Championship while his physicality would likely mean he could have success in the top flight but given his age, surely he could benefit from finishing the season with the Terriers and then going out on loan somewhere higher up next term.

Huddersfield will be hoping that his parent club share that stance but this looks a worry ahead of next month.