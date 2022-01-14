Huddersfield confirm fresh contract agreement for player amid Cardiff, Preston and Barnsley links

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that promising defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green has signed a new contract with the club following speculation over his future at the Terriers.

The 23-year-old has been at the Yorkshire club since he was 17 years old, having played for the Nike Academy before making the move up north.

And six years to the day after he signed on the dotted line for the first time, he has extended his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2024 with his previous deal set to expire this summer – although Huddersfield did have a one-year extension in their favour.

Edmonds-Green has played 26 league games for Huddersfield, with 24 of those coming last season under Carlos Corberan in the Championship.

With the additions of Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Levi Colwill this summer though, Edmonds-Green was sent out on loan to League One side Rotherham and he has flourished under Paul Warne, playing 20 times as the Millers sit top of the third tier.

Having attracted attention from Barnsley, Cardiff City and Preston North End ahead of the January transfer window, Edmonds-Green has committed his future to Huddersfield now and he’s expected to be a part of Corberan’s squad for the 2022-23 season.

The Verdict

This is good news for Huddersfield who would not have wanted to lose Edmonds-Green.

They were in no danger of doing so this summer anyway with the optional extension in their favour, but they now have even more security over the defender’s future.

It made sense to send Edmonds-Green out on loan this season – at times he didn’t really convince last season especially when Huddersfield were struggling in the second half of the season.

His performances for Rotherham though have been really solid and when Levi Colwill heads back to Chelsea in the summer, Edmonds-Green should be ready to step into his shoes.