Huddersfield chief executive reveals likelihood of permanent deal for 31-y/o

Huddersfield Town chief executive Mark Devlin has admitted that it’s unlikely that Jonas Lossl will rejoin the club on a permanent deal in the summer.

The goalkeeper left Huddersfield at the end of last season, joining Premier League side Everton on a three-year deal following a respectable stint at the Terriers during their time in the top-flight.

Lossl since re-joined Huddersfield on loan in the January transfer window, having not played a game for the Toffees and being keen to ensure that he would have a good chance of maintaining his place in the Danish international squad.

He was signed by Danny Cowley after on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara picked up a serious head injury earlier in the campaign.

Devlin expressed his thoughts on Lossl re-joining on a permanent deal and stated that his gut feeling is that it is very unlikely.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Devlin said: “I think it’s unlikely.

“He came here because he wanted to play football and he wanted to make sure he did everything he could to be in the international squad.

“In answer to the original question, my gut feeling is I think it’s unlikely.”

The Verdict

It’s a shame because he’s clearly loved at the club, and a lot of the Terriers fans would happily welcome him back with open arms.

It’s not nice to hear, but as long as he’s at Everton, he’s not going to be playing first-team football due to the fact that Jordan Pickford is the choice for Carlo Ancelotti.

He has to make the right decision for his career, and it would not be surprising at all to see him leave the Toffees despite not playing a game for the club.

If he did, he’d have a whole load of clubs lined up for his signing although it may mean that he drops his wage request in order to ensure he joins a new side.