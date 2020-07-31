Huddersfield attacker on verge of exit

Ramadan Sobhi is set for a permanent exit from Huddersfield Town this summer transfer window, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers kept themselves up in the Championship at the end of the season but the Cowley brothers moved on anyway, with it clear their vision for the future of the club was perhaps different to those who own it.

Carlos Corberan is in, then, and he’ll be looking to put his stamp on things in the transfer window, with Sobhi perhaps not part of his plans by the sounds of things.

Indeed, the report reveals that there are offers on the table to take the winger away from Yorkshire and it would be no shock to see him leave, given how little he has played for the club in recent years and the time he has already spent away out on loan.

The Verdict

It perhaps makes sense for the club to sanction an exit for the winger this summer.

He has some talent and tricks, but he’s never been that consistent for the Terriers and a new start for him at a new permanent club could be what he needs right now.

The club could have to take a loss on him, though, after spending a fair bit of money on him from Stoke.