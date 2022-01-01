Huddersfield and Swansea among Championship clubs eyeing 21-year-old League One midfielder

A number of Championship clubs are taking an interest in MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley, a report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31/12, 15:16) has claimed.

O’Riley joined MK Dons from Fulham back in the summer of 2020, and has since gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

His efforts this season have helped the Dons to seventh in the League One standings, and it seems that form is now starting to attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Swansea City – who are managed by O’Riley’s former MK Dons manager Russell Martin – and Huddersfield Town are both in talks over a deal for the 21-year-old.

Martin is said to have been determined to bring O’Riley to Swansea since the summer, while Huddersfield are apparently also optimistic of their chances of completing a deal.

Meanwhile, three other Championship sides – Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Barnsley – are also thought to be interested in a deal for the midfielder.

With O’Riley holding an EU passport, a number of European clubs – including Scottish giants Rangers – have reportedly also been tracking his progress.

For their part, MK Dons are said to want somewhere between £1.5and2million for the sale of the 21-year-old.

The Verdict

This could certainly be a useful signing for one of these sides.

O’Riley is already making a significant impact for MK Dons in League One, so you get the feeling he may now be ready to now make that step up into the Championship.

At 21-years-old, there is also the potential for him to develop and improve even further, which could make him a big asset for a club for many years to come.

However, you feel that the connection he has with Martin from their time working together at MK Dons, is something that could put Swansea in pole position for this particular deal.