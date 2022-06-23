Huddersfield and Middlesbrough enter race for 11-goal attacker

Huddersfield, Luton and Middlesbrough are both interested in signing Ipswich striker Tyreece Simpson, a report from The Telegraph has claimed.

Simpson has only made seven first-team appearances for the Tractor Boys to date, but spent the first half of last season on loan with Swindon.

The striker impressed with 11 goals and three assists in 30 appearances for the League Two side before being recalled by Ipswich in January.

It was subsequently revealed that Simpson has told Ipswich that he wants to leave the club this summer, and it seems that is starting to attract attention from the Championship.

According to this latest update, Huddersfield have made Simpson a major target for the transfer window, with Middlesbrough and Luton also said to be looking at the 20-year-old.

Ipswich triggered their option to extend Simpson’s contract by a further 12 months earlier this summer, esuring they are entitled to a fee for the sale of the striker.

As a result, it is thought that the Tractor Boys will demand a fee in the region of £250,000 from any club looking to sign Simpson in the coming months.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for one of these Championship sides.

Simpson’s record for Swindon during the first half of this season shows he knows where the goal is, and those three sides all feel like they could benefit from some extra firepower in their squad.

At 20-years-old, Simpson also has plenty of time to emerge as a long term asset for one of these clubs, and a fee of £250,000 does look as though it may be affordable for those sides.

With that in mind, this does look like one that could be worth pursuing for these teams, now that the transfer window is moving into full swing.