Huddersfield 0-1 Nottingham Forest: FLW report as Reds end 23-year wait for Premier League football

Nottingham Forest have ended their 23-year wait for Premier League football after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds were on top in a first half bereft of chances and required a Levi Colwill own-goal to make their ascendancy count – though James Garner deserves all of the credit as his fiendish delivery forced the defender into action – while they survived two controversial penalty calls inside the final 20 minutes with Huddersfield pushing for an equaliser after the break.

It caps a remarkable rise under Steve Cooper, who took over with Forest bottom of the Championship in September and secures the first promotion of his managerial career in a third trip to the play-offs in the last three years.

Sunday’s victory has earned Forest at least £170 million but this was about so much more than the finances for both clubs as the numbers of red and blue and white blue shirts that descended on Wembley Way ahead of kick off clearly showed.

It was Huddersfield that started the brighter, though they were not able to make the most of a string of early deep free-kicks as Sorba Thomas struggled to find his range.

Garner didn’t take any time at all to find his and a probing delivery found Ryan Yates’ five yards out from goal after 11 minutes but the midfielder mistimed his jump and could only glance a header wide of the lefthand post.

Forest’s confidence grew as we passed the 15-minute mark with the Reds able to feed off some uncharacteristically sloppy passing from their opponents – Corberan’s side have been masters of game management this season but even they were not immune to some initial Wembley nerves – and take control of the game.

Opportunities were few and far between, however, and that Scott McKenna took up the Forest fans’ invitation to shoot from range on the eve of the halfhour mark spoke to the lack of clear cut chances in an opening 30 minutes that was following the cagey script of most play-off finals.

Indeed it was 33 minutes until either goalkeeper was forced into a save, with Brice Samba parrying Thomas’ tight angle strike after the Terriers attacker had slipped past Joe Worrall on the left flank.

Huddersfield’s best chance of the half fell to Danny Ward five minutes later when a clever corner routine allowed him space for a first-time shot, which was deflected behind by McKenna.

With that opportunity gone, we were on course for a goalless first half before two of the game’s Premier League loanees combined to put Forest ahead three minutes before the break.

Man United’s Garner whipped a testing ball toward the Terriers goal which cannoned off the knee of Colwill, one of Chelsea’s brightest young talents, and into the top corner as he looked to deny Yates, who was dashing across the six-yard box to meet it.

With the Yorkshire club now trailing, Corberan shifted Thomas to the right at the start of the second half and that helped Huddersfield enjoy improved fortunes in the opening quarter of an hour but a near post header sent high over the top was the closes they came to an equaliser – thanks in no small part to a string of blocks made by McKenna.

The introduction of Jon Russell in the 57th minute was the next tweak as the Spanish coach, whose in-game flexibility has been a vital factor in his side’s success this term, looked to help his team draw level.

Duane Holmes and Jordan Rhodes were sent on in 10 minutes later as Corberan rolled the dice while Cooper’s first change saw Sam Surridge replace Keinan Davis, who had been quiet on his return to the starting XI.

Holmes’ pace caused the Reds problems straight away and in the 72nd minute, a darting run in behind led to the final’s first real moment of controversy.

The Terriers’ sub fed Harry Toffolo on the edge of the box and he appeared to be tripped by Jack Colback a yard inside the penalty area but Jon Moss gave a free-kick against the Huddersfield defender for simulation.

With VAR in use for all three EFL play-off finals this season, the decision was checked at Stockley Park but, controversially, not overturned.

A clumsy tackle from substitute Max Lowe had Huddersfield appealing for a spot-kick again as we entered the final 10 minutes but once again they were unsuccessful.

As time ticked down, goalkeeper Brice Samba was replaced by Ethan Horvath – with the shot-stopper famed for his time-wasting antics certainly in no hurry to limp off the pitch.

But the American was not forced into action in the six minutes of added time, with O’Brien’s sweeping effort bouncing in between Russell and the righthand post moments before the full time whistle.

The three blows on Moss’ whistle called time on the 2021/22 EFL season and confirmed that after 23 years away from the top table of English football, Forest are back where they feel they belong.

FULL TIME: Huddersfield 0-1 Nottingham Forest.