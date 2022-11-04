Howson starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

Middlesbrough earned a good win over Hull City earlier this week in the Sky Bet Championship as they ran out 3-1 winners over the Tigers.

Boro have certainly not had the season that they would have liked so far but there are still lots of games remaining and the league is very congested, meaning a run of form could see them quickly climb the standings.

That is what Michael Carrick will be plotting at the moment, then, with them welcoming Bristol City to Teesside this weekend in the second tier.

City ran Sheffield United very close last time out but ultimately lost 1-0, despite a host of chances, and they’ll be looking to be a bit more efficient in goal.

Boro will hope the wastefulness remains for the away side, though, and this is the XI we think Carrick might name to try and get three points this weekend…

It’s a similar side to the one that beat Hull and that is perhaps no surprise.

Boro need consistency and if they can get themselves three points again this weekend things are suddenly looking up.

It’s early days in Carrick’s time at the club, of course, and building up a head of steam now could really bode well for the months ahead.

