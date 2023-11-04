Highlights Middlesbrough is looking to bounce back from their recent defeat and return to winning form in their league match against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Boro's goalkeeper, Seny Dieng, is hoping to secure a clean sheet after two games without one.

Boro's lineup against Argyle may see some changes due to injuries, with players like Rav van den Berg and Sam Greenwood stepping up in the absence of key team members.

Middlesbrough take on Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park on Saturday.

Boro endured a disappointing start to the season, and they sat bottom of the table in September after failing to win any of their first seven league games.

They then enjoyed a run of six consecutive victories, but that was ended by a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium last Saturday, with first half goals from Michael Rose and Medhi Leris sealing all three points for the Potters.

Boro secured their progression to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win at Exeter City on Tuesday night, and they will be looking to return to winning ways in the league against Plymouth this weekend.

Michael Carrick's men currently sit 10th in the table, three points from the play-off places.

Boro face a Pilgrims side who are 19th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone, and they were beaten 3-2 by second-placed Ipswich Town at Portman Road last time out.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Boro could line up against Argyle.

GK: Seny Dieng

Dieng has starred for Boro since making the move from Queens Park Rangers this summer.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as Carrick's number one goalkeeper, and after two games without a clean sheet, he will be hoping for a shutout against Plymouth.

RB: Rav van den Berg

Boro will be without Tommy Smith for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, and van den Berg has deputised at right-back in recent weeks.

Despite being a centre-back by trade, van den Berg has impressed in an unfamiliar position, and he should keep his place.

CB: Dael Fry

Fry missed much of the second half of last season through injury, but he has regained his place in the team this campaign.

The Boro academy graduate has started every league game so far this season, and he will keep up that record against the Pilgrims.

CB: Paddy McNair

McNair has started the last six games in the absence of Darragh Lenihan.

Lenihan will remain sidelined for the trip to Home Park, so McNair will partner Fry at the heart of the defence once again.

LB: Lukas Engel

It was a tough start to life at the Riverside Stadium for Engel, but he has established himself in the side in recent weeks.

Since being restored to the team by Carrick in October, Engel has impressed both defensively and offensively, and he should retain his spot ahead of Alex Bangura.

CM: Dan Barlaser

Barlaser struggled for minutes last season after his move to the Riverside Stadium from Rotherham United in January, but he has featured regularly in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has started four of the last five games, and while captain Jonny Howson will be pushing for a start, Carrick could stick with Barlaser.

CM: Hayden Hackney

Hackney missed the last league game against Stoke City through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Norwich City in the previous match.

The 21-year-old was certainly missed against the Potters, and he is almost guaranteed to start Plymouth.

RW: Isaiah Jones

It was a tough campaign for Jones last season as he found his game time limited.

However, Jones has been handed an opportunity by Carrick this season, and he looks to be getting back to his best having scored three goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances so far.

AM: Matt Crooks

Crooks has been one of Boro's most consistent perfomers so far this season.

The 29-year-old has been deployed in the number 10 role that was occupied by Chuba Akpom last term, and while he does not offer the same attacking threat, his importance to the team should not be underestimated.

LW: Sam Greenwood

It was a blow for Boro to lose Riley McGree to injury, but Leeds United loanee Greenwood has stepped up in the Australian's absence.

Greenwood has started the last five league games, and he will be hoping to add to the two goals he has scored for Boro so far against Plymouth this weekend.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath

Carrick is facing a big decision on who to start up front against the Pilgrims.

Josh Coburn has featured regularly for Boro in recent weeks, and while he works tirelessly for the team, he has not got on the scoresheet since late September, so Latte Lath could be given a chance.