Howson misses out: The Middlesbrough XI that Carrick should field v WBA on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be looking to extend their current winning run in the Championship to six games by defeating West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

Boro closed the gap between them and Sheffield United in the league standings last weekend to four point by securing a 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside Stadium.

By continuing to pick up positive results on a regular basis over the course of the coming weeks, Middlesbrough will remain in contention for a top-two finish.

Set to face a West Brom side who are currently vying for a place in the play-offs, Boro know that they will need to be at their very best to secure all three points at The Hawthorns.

Having witnessed his team’s display against QPR, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick opts to make any significant alterations to his side on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Middlesbrough could line up against the Baggies…

Carrick opted to deploy the 4-2-3-1 formation against QPR and is expected to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be hoping to claim his eighth clean-sheet of the season in this particular fixture.

Paddy McNair and Darragh Lenihan will be tasked with keeping West Brom’s attackers quiet in their centre-back positions.

Ryan Giles and Tommy Smith, who signed a new contract earlier this week, will feature in the full-back positions for Boro.

Having been deployed as a substitute during the club’s triumph over QPR, Jonny Howson is expected to miss out on a place in the starting eleven again on Saturday due to the presence of Dan Barlaser and Hayden Hackney.

Barlaser managed to provide an assist last weekend while Hackney is currently averaging a better WhoScored match rating in the Championship (6.76 compared to 6.65) than Howson.

Chuba Akpom will feature in a more advanced central role for Boro and will be unquestionably fancy his chances of causing issues for West Brom’s defenders as he has managed to find the back on 19 occasions at this level during the current campaign.

Riley McGree and Aaron Ramsey will play alongside Akpom while Cameron Archer is expected to lead the line on Saturday.

Archer will enter this clash full of confidence after scoring three goals in his last three league appearances for Boro.

