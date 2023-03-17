Middlesbrough take on Preston North End this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, looking to get back to winning ways after a midweek draw with Stoke City.

Michael Carrick's side will have been disappointed with dropped points against Stoke, having taken the lead in the game through Chuba Akpom - now on 23 goals for the season and carrying a huge threat in the final third.

A win against Stoke would've moved Boro within a point of Sheffield United in second ahead of their meeting with Sunderland on Wednesday - a game that, in the end, the Blades won 2-1 to establish a six point lead over the Teessiders.

With Sheffield United in FA Cup action this weekend, it's back to Boro to put some pressure on second heading into the international break. A win against Preston will see them go within three points of Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Predicted Middlesbrough XI v Preston

Whilst the result against Stoke was disappointing, it isn't a time to panic and Carrick will remain calm.

It's very unlikely that he will roll the dice too much with his selection either, although there's probably scope for a couple of changes to the line-up, as our graphic below shows, given that it's a short turnaround at the end of a busy week:

Zack Steffen should continue in goal and the back-four ahead of him has a chance of remaining untouched. Ryan Giles and Tommy Smith at full-back, with Darragh Lenihan central and joined by Paddy McNair, allowing Dael Fry ample time to regain his well being.

One change we might see comes in midfield alongside Hayden Hackney, where Dan Barlaser could be handed a start in a double pivot.

A second alternation we could see comes in the attacking unit, with Marcus Forss coming in on the right for Riley McGree. Aaron Ramsey plays off the left, with Chuba Akpom continuing as the focal point of the attack in the No.10 position.

Cameron Archer leads the line for Boro, with the task of occupying defenders with his clever movement and making space for a lively trio behind him.