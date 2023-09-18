Highlights Middlesbrough's poor start to the season puts Michael Carrick's job at risk, making the upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday crucial.

Boro have a chance to bounce back against struggling Sheffield Wednesday, but should not underestimate their opponents.

The predicted lineup includes several players who need to step up their performance, including Darragh Lenihan and Dael Fry, to improve Boro's defensive record.

Middlesbrough desperately need to get themselves back on track as quickly as possible following their horrific start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Winning just one point out of a possible 18 this term despite finishing in the play-offs last season, Michael Carrick's job must be at risk now and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him dismissed if they fail to win three points against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening.

The Owls may be at Hillsborough - but they have also struggled massively this term and this presents the visitors with a great chance to get themselves back on track.

Losing 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Boro arguably have an easier task on Tuesday evening, although they can't underestimate Wednesday who have some gifted players at their disposal.

Ahead of kick-off, we have predicted the starting lineup that Carrick will put out.

GK: Seny Dieng

Dieng did well at Blackburn and deserves to keep his starting spot.

And it may take a couple of major errors for Carrick or his potential successor to drop him, so Tom Glover could find it difficult to secure a regular starting spot anytime soon.

LB: Lukas Engel

Alex Bangura was forced off with a hamstring injury at Ewood Park and even if he's fit to play, it wouldn't be a shock to see him on the bench rather than in the starting 11 as a precaution.

This could give Engel the chance to force his way back into the first 11 - and he looks set to be fit in time for tomorrow's clash in South Yorkshire. He needs to up his performance levels though.

CB: Darragh Lenihan

His experience could be useful in what is currently a tough situation - and he needs to perform to his potential if Boro are to give themselves the best chance of keeping a clean sheet at Hillsborough.

He won't be hugely confident due to his side's results and their inability to keep clean sheets - but the Irishman is good enough to turn things around.

CB: Dael Fry

Like Lenihan, Fry didn't perform too badly last weekend but he needs to try and keep a clean sheet tomorrow evening.

With his starting spot potentially at risk if results fail to improve, he will have no shortage of motivation to do well against Wednesday.

RB: Rav van den Berg

Paddy McNair could potentially be fit enough to be in the first 11, but van den Berg didn't do too badly against Blackburn and was solid enough.

He needs to ensure he's offering a decent amount going forward though because if he doesn't, the Teesside outfit will be more reliant on their attackers to prove their offensive threat.

CDM: Paddy McNair

Although McNair may not be able to earn a starting spot in defence, McNair could help to provide some protection in front of the defence and that could be very useful against a side that will be looking to be on the front foot on their home turf.

Boro have some decent midfield options - but they need to stop conceding goals and having a defensive-minded midfielder in the middle of the park may help them to stay in control of the game.

CDM: Lewis O'Brien

McNair's presence could help O'Brien to venture forward and that can only be a positive considering the latter can be a real asset in the final third.

Dan Barlaser can also be a good attacking contributor but O'Brien probably has to start most weeks if he can perform well, because he's a great asset to have at this level as Huddersfield Town already know.

LW: Riley McGree

McGree played a big part in guiding Boro to the play-offs last term and could be a real asset to have in the attacking midfield three behind Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Scoring six league goals last term, he will be hoping to improve on that tally this season.

CAM: Matt Crooks

Crooks can be a real attacking threat and this is why he needs to start in an advanced role.

Not only is he good in the air - but he can be an asset with his feet too and will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet again tomorrow.

RW: Marcus Forss

Forss proved his worth on the right-hand side last season and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start in a wide role again.

He certainly has the mobility to be a threat in a wider area and now he has become accustomed to this position, Carrick may want him to play there at Hillsborough.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath

It hasn't been the best start to life at the Riverside for Latte Lath.

But he will surely get himself on the scoresheet sooner rather than later and could have plenty of chances tomorrow.