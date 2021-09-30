How’s Yuri Ribeiro getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest once again had a very busy summer in the transfer market, with several senior players departing the City Ground.

One of those was Yuri Ribeiro, who left as his contract expired. In some ways, it was a surprise to see the left-back go, as he had generally done well in the 25 games he had featured in during the previous campaign.

But, with plenty of options at full-back, the decision was made to let the Portuguese defender go, with Ribeiro eventually signing a deal with Polish giants Legia Warsaw.

Having missed much of pre-season before joining the capital city club in late August, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that Ribeiro is yet to establish himself as a regular.

His only league start came in a defeat at Slask Wroclaw, with the left-footer watching on for crucial games against Slavia Prague and Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, whilst he is on the bench for their Europa League clash against Leicester City this evening.

After a month or so training with his new teammates, Ribeiro will be getting up to speed and he will hope to make an impact as the season progresses and his fitness builds.

Legia have endured a torrid start to the season in the league, sitting just above the relegation zone. But, they’re only nine points away from the top and they will expect to push up the table over the coming months as they look to retain their crown.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Ribeiro will play, but after a slow start, he will be desperate to show his worth in Poland.

