How’s forgotten Cardiff striker Omar Bogle faring at Alan Pardew’s Den Haag?

Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle joined ADO Den Haag on-loan in January.

Bogle, 27, joined Alan Pardew’s Den Haag for the remainder of the season after being exiled by Neil Harris in South Wales.

The ex-Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Birmingham City forward witnessed his career take a sharp downturn, and his new challenge in Holland isn’t going to plan either.

He became one of a host of English players to follow Pardew to Den Haag, including ex-West Ham and Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence, and ex-Sheffield United and Stoke City midfielder Mark Duffy too.

But Pardew on his long-awaited return to management, hasn’t set the Netherlands alight, and finds his team slumbering in the relegation zone of the Eredivisie, seven points off safety and without a win in seven.

Bogle, since joining, has made five league appearances, scoring one goal – the opener in the 2-2 draw at Heerenveen towards the end of last month.

He has eight games left to prove their still worthy of a spot in South Wales, and his Dutch side have as many games to spare Pardew of a calamitous debut season in Holland.

Bogle burst onto the footballing scene relatively quickly and at a later age than most. His rise all the way up to the Premier League with Cardiff may have been too quick for his own good, and today he finds himself at a crossroads.

The verdict

It’s unlikely that there’ll be any space for Bogle when he returns to Cardiff in the summer, and he’ll no doubt be one of the first names on Harris’ ‘to sell’ list.

It’s a shame for such a deadly goal-scorer of the EFL to have suffered such a downturn in his career, but such is life, and such is football.