Despite the ongoing financial issues at Reading, overseen by owner Dai Yongge, the Royals have managed to drag themselves out of the League One relegation zone with two wins in their last three third-tier outings.

A 3-1 win over rock-bottom Carlisle United on Saturday, in which the Royals held a 3-0 lead just before the hour mark, demonstrates the fight that former Southampton manager Ruben Selles has managed to instill in his playing squad.

But off-field matters are not helping Selles and co at all, and just last week, the Royals were handed a two-point deduction, after Yongge failed to pay HMRC on time.

Unfortunately for all associated with the Royals, trouble has been brewing in Berkshire for a while now, and back in November 2021, the club were deducted six points after exceeding the EFL's permitted loss limit, an event which signalled a cycle of recurring punishments the Royals still find themselves in.

In order for the Royals to be saved from their current mess, a club takeover must happen so that Yongge no longer has control of the Berkshire outfit.

Former Royals chief executive Howe is currently central to finding a buyer for the club, and he told the Battle and Bunce talking property podcast: "We've got one buyer who's particularly ahead of anybody else, and then we've got three or four people behind them.

"There's an absolute cover of the world in terms of different people who've shown interest from North America, the Far East, Australia, India.

"There's a lot of interest still in football in the UK."

Howe believes takeover could be completed in spring

He said: "We set a target to do it for late spring so March, April.

"I'm an optimist, I'd like to think that we can deliver something by then.

"We're working as hard as we can to deliver.

"I'm talking to lots of buyers, particularly who've not got lots of experience of Reading.

"If you look to the other clubs that could be bought in League One, or the Championship, and look at the assets that Reading's got, and by assets I mean the quality of the stadium, a Premier League training ground, you've got to say look guys, you're getting a lot of assets for your money.

"You'd be thinking this is a no-brainer, but I think the trouble with football is, it's the fact you're always going to lose money, potentially, in whatever league you're in.

"Particularly if you want to be successful, you have to invest, you have to invest in the squad and in the right way.

"Reading itself, in my opinion, and I know I've been attached to it for nearly thirty years now, it's just got everything you need if you want to take a football club from where it is now to the very top of football.

"I'm working eight days a week at the moment, selling the club."

Howe praises former Reading chairman

"You've got to give credit to Sir John (Madjeski), he's remarkable and he continues to put Reading and the football club front and centre.

"He desperately wishes it hadn't have gone the way it was I suppose, and it would be great if any new owners, in some way, keep Sir John involved.

"I think there's lots of people who should be kept involved in football clubs.

"I'd like to think that I am kept involved because people become the fabric of a football club for the future, and it's about players, owners, directors, senior staff all should be involved.

"I hope that there's lots of people that, as long as they're able are kept involved because it's part of the fabric of the community, and they've been kept a part of the fabric of the club, a lot of these people."