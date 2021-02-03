‘Howe’, ‘Frank Lampard’ – What next for AFC Bournemouth? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth have parted company with Jason Tindall after their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last night.

Tindall was tasked with firing Bournemouth back into the Premier League after relegation last term, but he was struggling to get a tune out of an impressive squad and the Cherries are at risk of slipping out of the top-six.

So, who should replace Tindall?

Our writers discuss…

Sam Rourke

In truth, the first person I thought of was Frank Lampard.

There is no denying that the Bournemouth job is a very attractive proposition for many managers out there, with the club possessing an incredibly talented squad for this level.

The Cherries are in a strong position in the league and under the right guidance they have every chance of securing promotion this season.

Of course, Lampard has only just been relieved of his duties at Chelsea and this job may come too soon, but it could be a really exciting project for him to build up his managerial nous again, and with uncle Harry down the road in Sandbanks, it’s an obvious potential fit.

Paul Cook has to be in the running for this gig also, he plays an attractive blend of football which also garners results – however, my only qualm with this is the fact he’s probably not used to this amount of expectation, with the Cherries owner likely to accept nothing but promotion this term.

An Eddie Howe reunion is already being spoken about but I’d steer clear, he’s done his job at the Cherries and I doubt he’ll be open to another stint at the Vitality.

Ben Wignall

I think the obvious one to look at first is Frank Lampard, and if he wants that job he will probably get it considering uncle Harry Redknapp’s links to the Cherries.

But it would be a huge risk having just left a huge club in Chelsea to join a club who desperately want and need to be back in the Premier League ASAP, and if Lampard couldn’t deliver promotion he could have his card marked already – plus I think a different Premier League club may take a chance on him soon enough.

Harry himself may fancy the job but it’s been a good few years now since he’s managed anywhere – a name they should look at though is Paul Cook.

He doesn’t have a massive reputation but he had his Wigan side playing nice football and he did incredible under the circumstances at the back end of last season – if not for the points deduction then Wigan would have comfortably finished mid-table.

Cook is the one that I would genuinely go for but I see Lampard or Redknapp as being far more likely to be handed the reins.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Bournemouth players ever score a goal at Dean Court?

1 of 18 Jordon Ibe Yes No

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one.

Call me crazy but I’d like to see them go back in for Howe.

It might seem like a step backward and it could be short-sighted but the truth of the matter is that Bournemouth’s parachute payments are only going to keep their squad together for so long.

They don’t have that many chances to bounce back up and Howe knows the players. On top of that, he has experience securing promotion in the past and is free at the moment.

Midway through the season, their former boss is their best option.