Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham and Stockport County are three of the leading runners in the League One race for Championship promotion.

Birmingham City appear to be fairly locked in for one of the two automatic promotion spots barring a major collapse, but the second of those two places remains firmly up for grabs.

Wycombe, Wrexham and Stockport all hold major claims to be the ones holding that spot come the end of the season, but with many inevitable twists and turns still to come, it could go all the way down to the final day.

But where might those slip-ups occur? Which team has the more favourable run-in on paper? Football League World compares each of these three sides' final six league fixtures to find out.

Wycombe Wanderers' final six League One fixtures

They ensure Chairboys have big say on promotion picture

Having been flirting with a return back to the Championship over the last few seasons, Wycombe Wanderers look to be holding their strongest hand this season.

Despite losing manager Matt Bloomfield to second tier strugglers Luton Town in mid-January, the Chairboys haven't let that unforeseen event derail their promotion push.

Now under the management of former Sunderland caretaker manager Mike Dodds, the Adams Park faithful are hopeful that they will be toasting to Championship football once again come May.

But do they face a challenging final few fixtures that could trip them up? Or do they appear to have a favourable set of games to close out the campaign? Let's take a look at their final six league outings.

Wycombe Wanderers' final six League One fixtures 24/25 Opponent Home/Away Date Reading Away Sat, 5 Apr Stevenage Home Sat, 12 Apr Bolton Away Fri, 18 Apr Charlton Home Mon, 21 Apr Leyton Orient Away Sat, 26 Apr Stockport Home Sat, 3 May

There are certainly no apparent handouts on Wycombe's final six schedule. Reading, Bolton, Charlton and Leyton Orient are all firmly in contention for a play-off finish, and Stevenage have beaten Wycombe in two of their last three league meetings.

Then there's the small matter of welcoming Stockport to Adams Park on the final day of the season. That has the potential of being an afternoon where promotion could be decided for the victor.

Wrexham AFC's final six League One fixtures

Relatively favourable for the Red Dragons

Wrexham have been on a Hollywood journey over the last few years, rising all the way up from the National League to now being tantalisingly close to a place in the Championship.

The Red Dragons have paired shrewd transfer business with an experienced manager in Phil Parkinson, as the club look to continue riding the wave of success into the second tier next season.

But will they have to clear some major hurdles in the closing weeks of the season? Or can they expect a relatively smooth sprint to the finish? Let's investigate Wrexham's final six league fixtures.

Wrexham's final six League One fixtures 24/25 Opponent Home/Away Date Burton Home Sat, 5 Apr Wigan Away Sat, 12 Apr Bristol Rovers Home Fri, 18 Apr Blackpool Away Mon, 21 Apr Charlton Home Sat, 26 Apr Lincoln Away Sat, 3 May

Compared to Wycombe's final six fixtures, Wrexham would appear to have a more favourable run-in than the Chairboys.

Burton, Bristol Rovers and Wigan are all scrapping for their lives towards the foot of the division, whilst Blackpool are possibly just too far out of the play-off race to threaten a top-six finish, with a top-half finish perhaps the main aim for the Seasiders.

However, Wrexham's final two clashes of the season against Charlton and Lincoln aren't the ideal type of sides to be facing, with promotion implications potentially on the line for all three of them.

Stockport County's final six League One fixtures

Mouthwatering series of destiny-altering clashes at both ends of table

Wrexham may receive the majority of the attention regarding their rise through the football league, but Stockport County's remarkable ascent up the division's has been just as, if not slightly more impressive.

The Hatters were still plying their trade in the National League North as recently as 2019, a league which they won in the 2018/19 season, and marked the beginning of their climb up the pyramid.

Three years in the National League would follow, before they were crowned champions in 2021/22, pipping Wrexham to the title in the process.

They didn't hang around in League Two for long either, as after a fourth-placed finish in 2022/23, they once again won the league last season, once again pipping Wrexham to the title by four points.

Now firmly in contention to climb yet another step on the English footballing ladder this season, are there some obvious points where they could lose their footing? Let's take a look at County's final six league outings.

Stockport County's final six League One fixtures 24/25 Opponent Home/Away Date Exeter Away Sat, 5 Apr Rotherham Home Sat, 12 Apr Peterborough Away Fri, 18 Apr Huddersfield Home Mon, 21 Apr Lincoln Home Sat, 26 Apr Wycombe Away Sat, 3 May

Stockport begin their final six games with three seemingly favourable matches on paper. Exeter and Peterborough are both battling to remain in the division, whilst Rotherham appear to be competing for little more than a top-half finish.

However, their final three outings of the season appear ripe for some slip-ups if they are not careful. Huddersfield will very much be looking to have cemented themselves in the top-six come their County clash, whilst Lincoln are still scrapping away, hoping to make an impression on the play-off places.

With an almighty clash in prospect away at Wycombe on the final day, Stockport may need to ensure they go on a strong enough run before then, as they won't want to head into that final three games desperately needing points to maintain their promotion dream.