The fate and fortunes of Wrexham AFC were changed overnight in February 2021 when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney officially completed a deal to buy the club, and the Red Dragons have been on a Hollywood journey ever since.

Back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One between 2022-2024, a hit fly on the wall documentary series following the club's rise and a wave of new supporters across the globe as a result; Wrexham is a club transformed.

No hurdle has been too high, no step too large for them since the takeover of the club was completed, and now Phil Parkinson's side look destined to be among the promotion contenders for a place in the Championship next season.

Wrexham's league placings under Reynolds & McElhenney Season League Finish 23/24 League Two 2nd 22/23 National League 1st 21/22 National League 2nd 20/21 National League 8th

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reynolds boasts a 2024 net worth of $350m, whilst McElhenney's stands at $50m. When converted to the British pound, that gives the pair a combined net worth of around £308m.

So, how did Reynolds and McElhenney amass their combined net worth of around £308m? Football League World investigates...

Reynolds has enjoyed highly successful acting career

Although not every film or television show Reynolds has been cast in has turned to gold, a collection of iconic and memorable roles have cemented his place as one of the most successful actors of the 21st century.

The Deadpool franchise has been far and away the Canadian's biggest hit, and is what many would consider his most recognisable role. However, the 48-year-old has also enjoyed big-screen success with numerous other films.

Free Guy (2021), The Proposal (2009), Pokémon Detective (2019), The Croods (2013), Definitely, Maybe (2008) and many more; Reynolds has been a staple in Hollywood for many years.

Reynolds has also shown himself to be a shrewd businessman

Aside from making his mark in front of the camera, Reynolds has also been displaying his eye for business for many years too.

In January 2018, the Wrexham co-owner created his own production company called Maximum Effort, and just a month later, he acquired a stake in Aviation American Gin.

Come November 2019, Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile, which is owned by parent company T-Mobile US. In May 2021, he was part of an investor group that made an investment into a Canadian online investment management service company, Wealthsimple.

In August 2022, he took an equity stake in American streaming service, FuboTV. His most recent headline business venture was when he and McElhenney both became part of an investor group that bought a 24% equity stake in Formula One team, Alpine.

McElhenney has enjoyed major success in the world of television

Despite not quite having the same success as Reynolds has in the world of cinema, McElhenney shot to stardom and acclaim in the television industry through his hit show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The 47-year-old American created, co-developed and starred as Mac in the show, which has been running since 2005, on which he continues to also be the executive producer and writer.

He's also seen success by starring in the Apple TV+ comedy series, Mythic Quest. McElhenney has made cameo appearances in other major shows too, such as Game of Thrones, Fargo, Lost and Law & Order to name a few.

McElhenney has been branching out into multiple business ventures in recent times

Since purchasing Mac's Tavern - a restaurant and bar in Philadelphia - along with his wife Kaitlin Olson in 2009, McElhenney hasn't been as involved in as many business ventures as Reynolds has.

However, that's been starting to change in recent years. In June 2022, he announced the launch of a new entertainment-tech company called Adim, which aims to bring creators and collaborators to bring new ideas and creations to life by working together.

In 2023, he and his fellow It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day, launched an Irish American Whiskey company named Four Walls.

The Wrexham co-owner's most recent business venture has been the aforementioned Alpine Formula One team equity stake acquisition alongside Reynolds.